IPL: Playoffs Sealed, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson Spend Time With Cheer Group

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are made for each other. CSK returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving two-year ban and their 'Thala' Dhoni didn't disappoint them. Dhoni led the yellow brigade to the IPL 2018 Playoffs in style. The two-time champions CSK finished the league stage at number two on the points table with 9 wins and 5 defeats. Playing their last match of the league stage against Kings XI Punjab, CSK outplayed the visitors by five wickets.

After the win, Dhoni posed for a photograph with the CSK's cheer group.

Apart from Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson also posed with the dancers.

Super loud #WhistlePodu for the cheer group who gave us stunning moves and kept #Yellove cheering us at the #DenAwayFromDen. #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mOu1PsshAX — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 21, 2018

Crowd-favourite Dhoni once again won hearts after he was seen spending some time with the Pune's stadium ground staff.

With CSK's win over KXIP, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth team to enter the play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK are the other three teams.

Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far. He has three fifties to his name at an average of 89.20.

CSK will now take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.