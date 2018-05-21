 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: Playoffs Sealed, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson Spend Time With Cheer Group

Updated: 21 May 2018 15:58 IST

MS Dhoni is an icon for CSK fans and all support staff alike.

IPL: Playoffs Sealed, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson Spend Time With Cheer Group
MS Dhoni posed for a photograph with the CSK's cheer group © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are made for each other. CSK returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving two-year ban and their 'Thala' Dhoni didn't disappoint them. Dhoni led the yellow brigade to the IPL 2018 Playoffs in style. The two-time champions CSK finished the league stage at number two on the points table with 9 wins and 5 defeats. Playing their last match of the league stage against Kings XI Punjab, CSK outplayed the visitors by five wickets.

After the win, Dhoni posed for a photograph with the CSK's cheer group.

Apart from Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Shane Watson also posed with the dancers.

Crowd-favourite Dhoni once again won hearts after he was seen spending some time with the Pune's stadium ground staff.

With CSK's win over KXIP, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth team to enter the play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK are the other three teams.

Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far. He has three fifties to his name at an average of 89.20.

CSK will now take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Suresh Raina Shane Watson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is an icon for CSK fans and all support staff alike
  • Dhoni posed for a photograph with the CSK's cheer group
  • Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far
Related Articles
IPL: Playoffs Sealed, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson Spend Time With Cheer Group
IPL: Playoffs Sealed, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson Spend Time With Cheer Group
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Spot In Final
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Spot In Final
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.