 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out

Updated: 21 May 2018 09:23 IST

After leading Chennai Super Kings to a magnificent win over Kings XI Punjab, captain MS Dhoni was seen spending some playful time with her daughter Ziva on the field.

IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
CSK took to Twitter and uploaded a video of MS Dhoni playing with Ziva. © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings knocked out Kings XI Punjab from the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), beating them by five wickets at the jam-packed Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. In order to qualify for the play-offs, Ravichandran Ashwin's men had to beat CSK by 53 runs or more but the visitors failed in doing so. After leading CSK to a magnificent win over KXIP, captain Dhoni was seen spending some playful time with her daughter Ziva on the field.

CSK took to Twitter and uploaded a video of Dhoni playing with Ziva.

With CSK's win, Rajasthan Royals became the fourth team to enter the play-offs of the cash-rich league. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. entered progressed to the next stage with 14 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK are the other three teams.

Dhoni-led side finished the league stage at number two on the points tally. With 9 wins and 5 defeats, CSK have 18 points in 14 matches.

Dhoni has scored 446 runs in 14 matches in the tournament so far. He has three fifties to his name at an average of 89.20.

Dhoni on Friday became the fifth Indian to complete 6000 runs in T20s. Suresh Raina (7708), Virat Kohli (7621), Rohit Sharma (7303) and Gautam Gambhir (6402) are the other Indian batsmen who have achieved the feat.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni Plays With Daughter Ziva After Chennai Super Kings Knock Kings XI Punjab Out
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK's 5-Wicket Win, KXIP Eliminated
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK Beat KXIP By 5 Wickets
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: CSK Beat KXIP By 5 Wickets
IPL 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Ecstatic After Receiving This "Wonderful Gift" From MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Ecstatic After Receiving This "Wonderful Gift" From MS Dhoni
IPL 2018, Preview, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab In Do-Or-Die Situation Against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018, Preview, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab In Do-Or-Die Situation Against Chennai Super Kings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.