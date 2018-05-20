 
Indian Premier League 2018

Rishabh Pant Achieves Remarkable IPL Feat In DD vs MI Match

Updated: 20 May 2018 19:22 IST

Rishabh Pant has been brilliant in what has been a dismal IPL 2018 for Delhi Daredevils.

IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant scored 64 off 44 balls for DD vs MI. © BCCI

Rishabh Pant smashed 64 off just 44 balls for Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians to notch up his fifth half-century in IPL 2018. Pant's knock and a 30-ball 43 from Vijay Shankar helped the hosts post 174 for four in a must-win match for the Mumbai Indians. Courtesy the 64, Pant regained the 'Orange Cap' from SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson. The left-hander also achieved a remarkable feat in the process. Pant ended his IPL 2018 campaign with 684 runs -- the most runs scored by a wicketkeeper in an IPL season.

Pant bettered Robin Uthappa's record of 660 runs set in 2014. But the Delhi left-hander could see his record being broken later in the day with Kings XI Punjab taking on Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul currently has 652 runs and needs 33 more runs to overtake Pant.

Pant has been brilliant in what has been a dismal season for Delhi Daredevils. The 20-year-old ended the tournament with an average of 52.61 and a phenomenal strike rate of 173.60 with a century to his name.

Pant has also hit the maximum number of sixes by any batsman this season with 37 maximums to his name.

The youngster again came to the rescue of his team in the final match of the season for Delhi. Having lost Prithvi Shaw and Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay, Pant took his time to get settled.

But the left-hander picked up his speed as his innings progressed. He smashed four boundaries and as many sixes to power Delhi to a competitive total.

Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant ends IPL 2018 campaign with 684 runs
  • Pant has scored the most runs by a wicketkeeper in an IPL season
  • Pant smashed 64 off 44 balls vs Mumbai Indians on Sunday
