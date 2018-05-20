 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Aim To Go Top Of Points Table vs Punjab

Updated: 20 May 2018 17:39 IST

IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: CSK are second in the IPL points table

IPL Live Score, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Aim To Go Top Of Points Table vs Punjab
CSK vs KXIP Live Match: Chennai are second in the IPL points table © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings to seal a play-off berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490. Kings XI Punjab kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faulted in the business end of the league.
(LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab match, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit. Chris Gayle, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form. Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far. In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been amongst the runs nd has received good support from his partner Shane Watson. Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs. 
(Play Fantasy cricket and win lakhs daily)

Skipper Dhoni (430 runs), has once again silenced his critics while Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat against Delhi, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to come good with the bat on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 56 Indian Premier League 2018 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL Live Score, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Aim To Go Top Of Points Table vs Punjab
IPL Live Score, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Aim To Go Top Of Points Table vs Punjab
IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score: Pant Departs After Brilliant Fifty For DD vs MI
IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score: Pant Departs After Brilliant Fifty For DD vs MI
IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians: Pant Falls To Krunal Pandya As DD Eye Big Finish vs MI
IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians: Pant Falls To Krunal Pandya As DD Eye Big Finish vs MI
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Qualify For Playoffs After 5-Wicket Win
IPL Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Qualify For Playoffs After 5-Wicket Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.