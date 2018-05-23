Dwayne Bravo Pays 'Dance Tribute' To MS Dhoni After Chennai Super Kings Enter Final

South Africa batting star Faf du Plessis scored a fighting unbeaten half-century to help Chennai Super Kings edge past SunRisers Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 . Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have reached the final seven times in their nine IPL seasons. After the thrilling victory against Kane Williamson's men, CSK players celebrated the victory in the dressing room in style. In a video posted by CSK on their Twitter handle, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was seen singing and dancing in the dressing room and was accompanied by Harbhajan Singh. It was a tribute from Bravo and Harbhajan to their captain MS Dhoni.

CSK took to Twitter and posted the entertaining video.

"Champion's groovy tribute to #Thala after getting through to the #Finale! #WhistlePodu #yellove ???? @msdhoni" CSK's tweet read.

CSK, who returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, played like a team possessed with their skipper MS Dhoni once again at the forefront with calm demeanour.

Needing 140 runs to win, Chennai Super Kings made heavy weather of what should have been a comfortable chase before crossing the line with five balls to spare.

The losing team SunRisers Hyderabad will now face the winner of the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on May 25 at Eden Gardens.