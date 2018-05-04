IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Fan Breaches Security To Touch His Feet During CSK vs KKR Match. Watch Video

MS Dhoni once again was in focus when a fan breached security to touch his feet during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match on Thursday. It happened after the completion of the 11th over of CSK's innings when the team was at 97/2 and the skipper was getting ready to come out to bat. Dhoni, in the video, is seen advising the fan to go back from the dug-out area as the rules don't permit any one, other than players and support staff, not even a team-owner, to enter that area.

Revered and respected by his fans, This isn't the first time Dhoni has been part of such an incident during a match. Last month, a fan breached the security barrier and entered the field to touch Dhoni's feet. In the second One-day international match between India and Sri Lanka in December last year, a fan had done the same thing. In January last year and during a Vijay Hazare game, fans had crossed barricades to touch his feet.

Meanwhile in Mohali #TeamIndia #INDvSL A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Meanwhile, CSK lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. Batting first, the Men in Yellow scored 177/5 in 20 overs. The CSK skipper was the highest scorer who made 43 not out off just 25 balls that included four sixes and one four. He was also involved in a 54-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. But, promising Shubman Gill smashed his maiden IPL half-century while Sunil Narine produced an all-around performance to guide KKR to a comfortable six-wicket win. Gill shared an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 83 runs from 36 balls with skipper Dinesh Karthik (45 not out off 18; 2x4s) as the duo sealed the chase with 14 balls to spare to take KKR (10 points from nine matches) to the third spot ahead of Kings XI Punjab on net run rate.

After the defeat, Chennai were second on the IPL 2018 Points Table with 6 wins in 9 matches.