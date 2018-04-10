 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: England's Ben Duckett Calls Royal Challengers Bangalore A 'Joke', Twitter Fumes

Updated: 10 April 2018 16:06 IST

Ben Duckett was at the receiving end of fans wrath after his tweet was misinterpreted.

IPL 2018: England
Ben Duckett made his England debut against Bangladesh at Chittagong in 2016 © Facebook

Fans across the world adore their favourite sports stars. These fans, especially from India, accord a demi-god status to their sporting icons. However, at times they go overboard with their reaction and the same happened with England cricketer Ben Duckett. The Englishman bore the brunt of these fans' wrath after his tweet calling Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a 'joke'. Duckett faced anger on Twitter after his tweet was misinterpreted by these fans. "RCB's team is a joke #IPL", his tweet read.

The cricketer's intention was not to offend fans but he was expressing awe at the plethora of big guns including skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers. Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated RCB by 4 wickets on Sunday.

 

After a barrage of tweets, Duckett cleared the air surrounding his tweet. "Woken up to these and many more horrible messages. Yesterday I referred to RCB as a 'joke' meaning they have such a good side with the likes of de Kock, de Villiers, Kohli, McCullum and lots of other world-class players. These types of messages are not acceptable", he posted on Twitter.

Duckett made his England debut against Bangladesh at Chittagong in 2016 where he scored 14 and 15 runs respectively. England had won the match by 22 runs.

Topics : Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore England Cricket Team Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ben Duckett called RCB team a joke on Twitter
  • Duckett faced the wrath on Twitter after his post was misinterpreted
  • Duckett made his England debut against Bangladesh at Chittagong in 2016
