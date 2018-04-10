IPL 2018: England's Ben Duckett Calls Royal Challengers Bangalore A 'Joke', Twitter Fumes

Fans across the world adore their favourite sports stars. These fans, especially from India, accord a demi-god status to their sporting icons. However, at times they go overboard with their reaction and the same happened with England cricketer Ben Duckett. The Englishman bore the brunt of these fans' wrath after his tweet calling Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a 'joke'. Duckett faced anger on Twitter after his tweet was misinterpreted by these fans. "RCB's team is a joke #IPL", his tweet read.

A joke is a good thing by the way https://t.co/PJZc4tkdeO — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 8, 2018

The cricketer's intention was not to offend fans but he was expressing awe at the plethora of big guns including skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers. Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated RCB by 4 wickets on Sunday.

Which team scored 263, 248, 235 .... — Saravana Kumar R (@Saravanaa_rsk) April 8, 2018

Like Ur team... Ur team also never won odi Cricket worldcup, am I correct????? — EhSalaCupNamadhe (@Upendra_18_VK) April 8, 2018

You're the joke dude. Grow up and respect the greats, because you'll never be one. — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 8, 2018

RCB is playing IPL from 11 years and u haven't played a single game still in IPL and also haven't played even 11 international innings yet for shitland

So who is joke — Atul Tyagi Viratian (@AtulTya59113663) April 8, 2018

After a barrage of tweets, Duckett cleared the air surrounding his tweet. "Woken up to these and many more horrible messages. Yesterday I referred to RCB as a 'joke' meaning they have such a good side with the likes of de Kock, de Villiers, Kohli, McCullum and lots of other world-class players. These types of messages are not acceptable", he posted on Twitter.

Woken up to these and many more horrible messages. Yesterday I referred to RCB as a 'joke' meaning they have such a good side with the likes of de kock, de villiers, kohli, McCullum and lots of other world class players. These types of messages are not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/hIqwwCbDtM — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 9, 2018