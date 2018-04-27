 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Replace Injured Chris Morris With Junior Dala

Updated: 27 April 2018 19:56 IST

Chris Morris, who is recuperating from a back injury, had missed the last game for DD, against Kings XI Punjab at home.

Chris Morris has played only four games out of six for his IPL franchise © BCCI

South African pacer Chris Morris has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and Delhi Daredevils have named his compatriot Junior Dala as a replacement for the injured 30-year-old. Morris, who is recuperating from a back injury, had missed the last game for DD, against Kings XI Punjab at home. He has played only four games out of six for his IPL franchise, the last of which was the away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dala made his T20I debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far. He has been a consistent performer for the Titans as in 52 T20 matches, he has picked up 49 wickets with an average of 25.34 and economy rate of 8.24.

The 28-year-old generally bowls towards the end of the innings and has at his disposal a mean yorker and subtle changes of pace which has always held him in great stead. However, he was unsold in the IPL auctions with a base price Rs. 20 lakhs.

This will be a welcome addition for Delhi Daredevils, who are currently at the bottom of the table, which forced Gautam Gambhir to relinquish captaincy. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the new captain of the team.

Delhi Daredevils will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday (April 27).
 

  • Chris Morris has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League
  • The 28-year-old generally bowls towards the end of the innings
  • This will be a welcome addition for Delhi Daredevils
