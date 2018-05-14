 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Sends Ravindra Jadeja Ducking With A Dummy Throw

Updated: 14 May 2018 13:45 IST

MS Dhoni's calm on-field demeanour also leaves space for occasional mischief.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Sends Ravindra Jadeja Ducking With A Dummy Throw
Chennai Super Kings have returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban. © BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field. Be it massive run chases or any crunch situation, Dhoni deals with them with ease. Apart from his on-field calmness, fans have seen Dhoni's humorous side as well. During the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni rushed to his team-mate Ravindra Jadeja and scared him with a dummy throw.

The incident happened during the seventh over of SunRisers Hyderabad innings when Shikhar Dhawan played Harbhajan Singh towards leg side to sneak a single. Ravindra Jadeja came running in from deep mid-wicket to collect the ball but MS Dhoni ran quicker than him and gathered the ball. After collecting the ball, Dhoni scared the all-rounder with a dummy throw.

Jadeja showed some sharp reflexes to duck out of the way and the funny incident left both Dhoni and Jadeja laughing.

Chennai Super Kings have returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban.

With 413 runs in 12 matches, Dhoni is the third-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings this season. He has three half-centuries to his name at an average of 103.25.

Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) helped Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday. With 8 wins and 4 defeats in 12 matches, CSK have 16 points and are second on the points tally.

Following their win against Kane Williamson-led side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, CSK are virtually through to the play-offs.

Table-toppers SRH are the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • CSK have returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban
  • Dhoni is the third-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings this season
  • He has three half-centuries to his name
