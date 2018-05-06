 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja Spills The Beans On MS Dhoni's Team Talks

Updated: 06 May 2018 13:41 IST

Chennai Super Kings need one more win in five matches to seal a place in the play-offs.

MS Dhoni has accumulated 360 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90.00. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on a roll and their 'thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played an instrumental role in the team's fortunes this season. The former India captain on Saturday again finished the game to help CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. CSK need one more win in five matches to seal a place in the play-offs. Right after the win, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadela revealed Dhoni's team talks that have played a crucial role in the two-time champions' fine run in IPL 2018.

"Mahi bhai hamesha kehte hain, hum haarenge bhi saath mein aur jeetenge bhi saath mein (Dhoni always says we will lose and win together). He injects confidence in us. This motivates us a lot," Jadeja said in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Dhoni has accumulated 360 runs in 10 matches at an average of 90.00. He has three half-centuries to his name.

"Whether we win or lose, we never blame each other. The entire team is responsible for victory or defeat. That's the mantra of CSK," Jadeja said.

CSK, who served a two-year ban, have made a dream return to the Indian Premier League.

With seven wins and three defeats in 10 matches, Dhoni-led side are second in the points table. Table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad and CSK have 14 points each but SRH boast of a better net run-rate.

Man-of-the-Match Jadeja was the destroyer-in-chief for CSK as he claimed three wickets, conceding just 18 runs at an economy of 4.50.

"I am very happy to have bowled a match-winning spell after a long time. I was practicing and working out these deliveries at the nets. And, finally it paid off," Jadeja said.

Jadeja also revealed the reason for not celebrating RCB captain Virat Kohli's wicket.

"When I saw Virat on the strike, I thought of bowling a normal delivery as he is a right-hander.The wicket was little dry. I bowled at a right area. I didn't imagine that I will get a wicket on first ball of the over", the all-rounder said.

"Virat's wicket is always special," he said.

 

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
