Watch: MS Dhoni Fan Runs Onto The Pitch And Falls At CSK Captain's Feet

MS Dhoni is one of the most revered cricketers in India and his fan following is unparalleled. On Thursday, during Chennai Super Kings' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, a fan breached security to touch his feet . Unbelievably, the incident happened again on Saturday evening when Chennai took on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. A Dhoni fan again got the better of security and ran on to the pitch and fell at the former India captain's feet after the match had finished.

Dhoni along with Dwayne Bravo steered CSK to a six-wicket win over RCB and as the West Indian hit the winning run, a fan wearing a Dhoni CSK jersey ran on to the pitch and fell at his idol's feet.

These sorts of incidents aren't restricted to the IPL.

During the second One-day International between India and Sri Lanka in December last year, a fan had done the same thing. In January last year and during a Vijay Hazare game, fans had crossed barricades to touch his feet.

Meanwhile in Mohali #TeamIndia #INDvSL A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Meanwhile, the win for CSK at Pune consolidated the team's second place in the IPL 2018 points table. Table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad are level on points with Chennai but boast of a better net run-rate and have also played a game less.

CSK now have seven wins from 10 games and what is more heartening for the fans is the form of their 'Thala'. Dhoni is having his best ever IPL and is currently in third place in the top run-getters list with 360 runs from 10 games.

Dhoni is ahead of Virat Kohli, who has played a match less. The former India skipper also boasts of the second best average in IPL 2018 behind only Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle.

Dhoni averages 90, courtesy the six not outs to his name. Gayle has scored 302 runs in five matches and averages a whopping 100.66.