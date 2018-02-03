 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit

Updated: 03 February 2018 11:15 IST

Gautam Gambhir, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 in 122 matches.

Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan
Gautam Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years. © BCCI

The seven-year romance between Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended last month after the star left-hander was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (DD) for Rs 2.80 crore at the Indian Premier League Player Auction. Gambhir, who was not retained by Kolkata at the Player Retention event, had requested the franchise not to bid for him at the auction, revealed the team's CEO Venky Mysore. On Friday, Kolkata co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made his feelings about Gambhir's exit known to fans. In a Twitter chat, the actor was asked to comment on Gambhir. SRK articulated his response with just three words.

Gambhir, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 in 122 matches. 

The 36-year-old, who led Kolkata to two IPL titles, was picked up by Delhi after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.

Delhi are confident about Gambhir's leadership qualities and will ask the veteran batsman to kead the side in the upcoming IPL, coach Ricky Ponting said.

"We had a fair bit of thought into that. It is likely now that Gambhir will lead the team next season. We had conversation with him. He has conveyed to us that he would like to make a comeback to his home Delhi and hopefully lead the team," Ponting said after the auction.

"And if you look at his leadership, we did not find any fault when captaining KKR. His last season of IPL also has also been very good. So we thought it would be good to have him as captain working with some of the young Indian players. So, we have gone for an experienced captain and I am sure he will do the job for us," the Australian great added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles
  • Gautam Gambhir was not retained by Kolkata during Player Retention event
  • Gautam Gambhir was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.80 crore
Related Articles
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Spotlight On Gambhir, Harbhajan, Yuvraj Ahead Of IPL Auction
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Spotlight On Gambhir, Harbhajan, Yuvraj Ahead Of IPL Auction
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.