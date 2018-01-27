IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted not to use their Right to Match (RTM) cards to retain star left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh respectively at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner. Yuvraj, who no longer is part of India's limited-overs cricket team, was picked up at a record price of Rs 16 crore during the 2015 auction. Gambhir, who led Kolkata to two IPL titles, was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 2.80 crore after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.

A legend is making is way home! @YUVSTRONG12 is a lion once again as we get him for his base price of 2 crores! Welcome back home paaji! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #IPLAuction — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 27, 2018

Co-owner Preity Zinta could not contain her excitement at the return of Yuvraj.

"I'm back," tweeted Gambhir after Delhi bought him.

.@GautamGambhir You won't need this from Delhi to Delhi, but here it is anyway! ?? pic.twitter.com/VPCIhmasI1 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 27, 2018

"Back in 2011, I remember it was January and the only worry I had was whether I will be picked for the 50-over World Cup later that year or not. It was only on the day of the auction, I had a few butterflies in my tummy. Now, seven years later, I have a broader view to life and cricket," Gambhir had said ahead of the auction.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan bagged Stokes for Rs 12.50 crore with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) dropping out of the race to sign him. Starc, sold to Kolkata for Rs 9.40 crore, was also on KXIP's radar. However, the Punjab franchise decided not to pursue the player after their final bid of Rs. 9.20 crore.