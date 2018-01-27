 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir

Updated: 27 January 2018 14:23 IST

Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. © AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted not to use their Right to Match (RTM) cards to retain star left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh respectively at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner. Yuvraj, who no longer is part of India's limited-overs cricket team, was picked up at a record price of Rs 16 crore during the 2015 auction. Gambhir, who led Kolkata to two IPL titles, was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 2.80 crore after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.

Co-owner Preity Zinta could not contain her excitement at the return of Yuvraj. 

"I'm back," tweeted Gambhir after Delhi bought him.

"Back in 2011, I remember it was January and the only worry I had was whether I will be picked for the 50-over World Cup later that year or not. It was only on the day of the auction, I had a few butterflies in my tummy. Now, seven years later, I have a broader view to life and cricket," Gambhir had said ahead of the auction.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan bagged Stokes for Rs 12.50 crore with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) dropping out of the race to sign him. Starc, sold to Kolkata for Rs 9.40 crore, was also on KXIP's radar. However, the Punjab franchise decided not to pursue the player after their final bid of Rs. 9.20 crore.

SunRisers Hyderabad used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 5.20 crore, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was picked up by KXIP for Rs 7.60 crore. Rajasthan made use of their RTM card to acquire Ajinkya Rahane for Rs. 4 crore.

Highlights
  • KXIP bought Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore
  • Gambhir was picked up for Rs 2.80 crore by DD
  • Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will join Gambhir at DD
