IPL Auction 2018, Day 1, Highlights: Ben Stokes Most Expensive Buy; Bonanza For Manish Pandey, KL Rahul

India opener K L Rahul and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey bagged bumper deals at the Indian Premier League Player Auction on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were involved in a bidding war for Rahul, with the former acquiring his services at Rs 11 crore after Royal Challengers Bangalore did not use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him. Interestingly, Pandey was bought by SRH at the exact same price to equal Rahul as the most expensive Indian at this year's auction until then. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after several discussions, opted not to use the RTM card to retain the stylish right-hander.

KKR and SRH opted not to use RTM cards to retain star left-handers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh respectively at the IPL auction in Bengaluru. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner. Gambhir, who led Kolkata to two IPL titles, was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 2.80 crore after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc were picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and KKR. Rajasthan bagged Stokes for Rs 12.50 crore with KXIP dropping out of the race to sign him. Starc, sold to Kolkata for Rs 9.40 crore, was also on KXIP's radar. However, the Punjab franchise decided not to pursue the player after their final bid of Rs. 9.20 crore.

18:15 IST: That's about it for the day. The first day of the IPL auction saw Ben Stokes as the top buy. Krunal Pandya broke the roof as Rashid Khan became a millionaire at the age of 19. Thank You for joining in. We will be back tomorrow with all the action with some big names again set to go under the hammer.

18:13 IST: Here's a look at the top buys of the day.

18:09 IST: Ankit Singh Rajpoot sold for Rs 3.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

18:05 IST: Delhi open the bid and Mumbai raise. Kolkata come in as well. Avesh Khan sold for Rs 70 lakh to Delhi Daredevils.

18:02 IST: Navdeep Saini sold for Rs 3.00 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

17:56 IST: Syed Khaleel Ahmed sold for Rs 3.00 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

17:54 IST: Maiden bid by Bangalore for Aniket Choudhary. Sold for Rs 30 lakh.

17:50 IST: Basil Thampi sold for Rs 95 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

17:48 IST: T Natarajan sold for Rs 40 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

17:44 IST: Siddharth Kaul sold for Rs 3.80 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

17:42 IST: Kulwant Khejroliya sold for Rs 85 lakh to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

17:38 IST: Aditya Tare and Ankush Bains go unsold.

17:35 IST: These are big money spent on players that are not known to many. Archer must be mighty pleased with the money he has got. He has been a great find in BBL and his death bowling might come in handy for Rajasthan Royals.

17:29 IST: Ishan Kishan sold for Rs 6.20 crore to Mumbai Indians.

17:23 IST: Jofra Archer sold for Rs 7.20 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

17:20 IST: Shivam Dubey goes unsold.

17:14 IST: DArcy Short has had a good year in Big Bash and CSK make the first move. Royals have won the bid and Short is richer by Rs 4.00 crore.

17:11 IST: Nitish Rana sold for Rs 3.40 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

17:05 IST: Krunal Pandya is the next man in line. It is RCB against RR for Pandya at the moment. Mumbai Indians will retain Krunal Pandya with their Right To Match card for Rs 8.80 crore. RCB would be mighty disappointed as they tried everything to get Krunal.

17:02 IST: Kamlesh Nagarkoti would be a good buy. Kings XI Punjab quick to open the bid. Nagarkoti sold for Rs 3.20 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

17:00 IST: Harshal Patel sold for Rs 20 lakh to Delhi Daredevils.

16:57 IST: Vijay Shankar goes for Rs 3.20 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

16:50 IST: Kings XI Punjab open the bid for Deepak Hooda. Hooda sold for Rs 3.60 crore to Delhi Daredevils but Sunrisers Hyderabad used the RTM card to retain him.

16:45 IST: Rahul Tewatia sold for Rs 3.00 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

16:20 IST: Delhi and Mumbai are battling it out for Prithvi Shaw. Sold for Rs 1.20 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

16:19 IST: No bidders for Siddesh Lad.

16:15 IST: Delhi open the bid for Manan Vohra. Manan sold for Rs 1.10 crore to Bangalore.

16:10 IST: Opening bid comes from Rajasthan for Rahul Tripathi. After a bidding war between Kings Xi Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, Rahul sold for Rs 3.40 crore to Royals.

16:09 IST: Himanshu Rana remains unsold.

16:06 IST: Mayank Agarwal is the next man in the auction. Sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

16:05 IST: Ricky Bhui, yet to play in the Indian Premier League is up for grabs. Sold for 20 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

16:03 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders open the bid for Ishank Jaggi. And that remains the only bid. Sold for Rs 20 lakh.

16:00 IST: Shubham Gill sold for Rs 1.80 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

15:53 IST: Surya Kumar Yadav will go under the hammer now. Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 crore.

15:49 IST: Punjab open the bid for Kuldeep Yadav. Mumbai waste no time to raise against Punjab. But it is Kolkata who will retain Kuldeep for Rs 5.80 crore even after Bangalore had gone all the way with their bid.

15:48 IST: Adam Zampa remains unsold.

15:48 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is the next bowler in line. Punjab and Rajasthan immediately raise with Mumbai joining in. But Royal Challengers Bangalore used the RTM to retain Chahal for Rs 6.00 crore.

15:40 IST: No bids for Samuel Badree.

15:38 IST: Amit Mishra sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4.00 crore.

15:35 IST: Punjab had done everything to get Rashid Khan. Took the bid to Rs 9.00 crore but Hyderabad used their RTM card to retain the Afghan teen. Rashid might just have become the youngest millionaire in Afghanistan.

15:25 IST: Rashid Khan is the next man up for grabs. Punjab open the bid and Royals raise for the Afghan teen as well. Remember Hyderabad has the Right To Match card for Rashid. Now Royal Challengers Bangalore join in the bid.

15:23 IST: Royals raise for Karn Sharma and Mumbai is matching them bid for bid. Chennai join the bidding as well. Chennai get their man for Rs 5.00 crore.

15:20 IST: Chennai Super Kings open the bid for Imran Tahir and get him at his base price of Rs 1.00 crore. Ish Sodhi on the other hand remains unsold.

15:07 IST: CSK, Royals and Mumbai are bidding for Chawla at the moment. Chennai Super Kings won the bid for Chawla but Kolkata decided to use the RTM to retain Chawla for Rs 4.20 crore.

15:06 IST: Welcome back after the break. It's Piyush Chawla's bid now.

15:05 IST: Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga found no takers.

15:02 IST: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings battle it out for Kagiso Rabada. Delhi uses their Right To Match card and retain Rabada for Rs 4.20 crore.

15:00 IST: Mitchell McClenaghan unable to find a bowler.

14:57 IST: Mohammed Shami is the next fast bowler up for grabs. Shami retained by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.00 crore after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the bid.

14:55 IST: No bids for Tim Southee in today's auction. Ishant Sharma doesn't attract any bids either.

14:49 IST: Delhi open the bidding for Umesh Yadav. In comes Kings XI Punjab. Umesh Yadav sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.20 crore.

14:48 IST: Pat Cummins sold for Rs 5.40 crore to Mumbai Indians.

14:45 IST: Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood go unsold.

14:40 IST: Delhi Daredevils make a late attempt to get Mustafizur Rahman. Open the bid with nothing coming from anybody. There you go. Mumbai Indians now raise and Delhi responds. Mumbai get Mustafizur for Rs 2.20 crore.

14:36 IST: Jos Buttler next up and Mumbai Indians open the bid. Buttler sold for Rs 4.40 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

14:35 IST: Sam Billings remains unsold in today's auction.

14:30 IST: Opening bid for Ambati Rayudu by Mumbai Indians. Delhi not sure whether they want to go all the way for Rayudu. Chennai come in with a Rs 1.30 crore bid. Rayudu at the end sold for Rs 2.20 crore to Chennai.

14:26 IST: It is a fight between Royals and Mumbai for Sanju Samson. Samson sold for Rs 8.00 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

14:18 IST: Robin Uthappa is the next player. Mumbai start the bidding process. Royals want Uthappa too. It is between Mumbai and Royals at the moment. Mumbai Indians win the bid but Kolkata Knight Riders decided to retain Uthappa for Rs 6.40 crore.

14:17 IST: No bids for Naman Ojha in today's auction.

14:12 IST: CSK open the bid for Dinesh Karthik. Mumbai Indians in fray to get the Indian wicket-keeper along with Knight Riders. Kolkata has the last laugh. Karthik sold for Rs 7.40 crore.

14:10 IST: No bids for England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

14:06 IST: So the Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is up for grabs. Kolkata opens the bid. Hyderabad soon join in. Mumbai not holding back either. Saha sold for Rs 5.00 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

14:02 IST: Now Mumbai Indians join the bid for de Kock. The South African wicket-keeper sold for Rs 2.80 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

14:01 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore open the bid for Quinton de Kock.

14:00 IST: We are all set for the fifth set of players to go under the hammer. First up is Parthiv Patel and he goes unsold.

13:55 IST: A message from Mitchell Starc after joining Kolkata Knight Riders.

13:45 IST: Glenn Maxwell shared an emotional message on Twitter after the swashbuckling right-hander returned to where he started playing in the IPL.

13:40 IST: A special message for Gautam Gambhir from the Knight Riders camp.

13:35 IST: Yusuf Pathan seems to be excited to be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

13:23 IST: Here's how the table looks like after four rounds of bidding. See the full list of players sold here.

13:02 IST: So that would be lunch break. We will be back in 30 minutes.

13:00 IST: Moeen Ali will play along side his teammate Chris Woakes for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sold for Rs 1.70 crore

12:58 IST: Marcus Stoinis will play for Kings XI Punjab. Sold for Rs 6.20 crore.

12:53 IST: With no one showing that much interest for Stuart Binny, Rajasthan Royals open the bid. Binny sold for Rs 50 lakh to Royals.

12:50 IST: Mumbai taking on Delhi for Colin Munro.Royals come to fray after Mumbai opt out. Munro will play for Delhi Daredevils. Sold for Rs 1.90 crore.

12:46 IST: No bid for James Faulkner. Yusuf Pathan is the next player. Delhi join the bidding after Sunrisers open it. Pathan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.90 crore.

12:45 IST: Colin de Grandhomme sold for Rs 2.20 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

12:40 IST: It is more between Chennai and Rajasthan at the moment for Kedar. Hyderabad is the new bidder. This makes things even more interesting. Chennai win the bid. Kedar sold for Rs 7.80 crore.

12:38 IST: Rajasthan Royals start the bidding for Kedar Jadhav.

12:34 IST: Delhi not sure whether to bid for Shane Watson or not. Ponting not too keen it seems. Watson will be wearing CSK colours as the former IPL champions get their man for Rs 4.00 crore.

12:30 IST: The West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is going under the hammer now. Brathwaite goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.00 crore.

12:25 IST: This is a war between Chennai and Bangalore to get Woakes at the moment. Woakes sold to Bangalore for Rs 6.40 crore at the end.

12:20 IST: Chris Woakes is the first all-rounder to go under the hammer in the fourth round.

12:15 IST: This is where we stand after the third round.

12:10 IST: So we are done with three sets. The next set comprises of all-rounders.

12:08 IST: Kings XI Punjab looked all set to get Manish Pandey but Bangalore is not giving up yet. Hyderabad join the bid and get their man for Rs 11 crore. Pandey will play for Hyderabad then.

12:04 IST: Kolkata get Chris Lynn for Rs 9.60 crore. This is a very good buy. Next player in line Hashim Amla goes unsold.

11:58 IST: Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are fighting for Chris Lynn. The Australian is one of the cleanest hitters of a cricket ball. Now Kolkata join the bid. This might continue for quite some time.

11:53 IST: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is the next player in line. Bangalore seems to be keen on getting McCullum. Now Delhi joins the bid. McCullum sold to Bangalore for Rs 3.60 crore.

11:50 IST: Finch sold for Rs 6.20 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

11:48 IST: Murali Vijay failed to attract a bid. Meanwhile, Australia opener Aaron Finch is going under the hammer.

11:46 IST: Kings XI Punjab used the RTM to good effect to retain David Miller for Rs 3.00 crore.

11:44 IST: Current bid for David Miller is Rs 2.60 crore. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in fray to get the South African all-rounder.

11:41 IST: KL Rahul will be a happy man today. Sold for Rs 11.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

11:38 IST: A lot of interest for KL Rahul at the moment. Remember Bangalore can always use the RTM card for Rahul.

11:35 IST: Nair sold for Rs 5.60 crore to Kings XI Punjab as Delhi Daredevils decided against using the RTM.

11:30 IST: Karun Nair is the next player. Punjab and Rajasthan are the ones bidding for Nair.

11:27 IST: End of the second round of bidding. Here's how things stand.

11:25 IST: So Gambhir is back to where he belongs and has played all his cricket and he seems to be happy about it.

11:20 IST: Only one bid for Yuvraj Singh. Sold for Rs 2.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab. Bit of a surprise but Yuvraj has not been in great form recently. That might be one of the reasons why he only attracted one bid and was sold at his base price.

11:18 IST: England captain Joe Root remains unsold.

11:17 IST: Kane Williamson sold for Rs 3.00 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Joe Root is the next player in line.

11:15 IST: King XI Punjab wanted to get Dwayne Bravo but Chennai Super Kings used the RTM to retain Bravo for Rs 6.40 crore.

11:12 IST: So as predicted earlier, Gambhir will be play for Delhi Daredevils this year. Sold for Rs 2.80 crore.

11:11 IST: Gautam Gambhir is the next player in line. This will be interesting.

11:09 IST: Glenn Maxwell sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 9.00 crore. Punjab thought of using the RTM but decided against it at the last moment.

11:03 IST: There is a bidding war going on for Glenn Maxwell at the moment.

11:01 IST: Shakib Al Hasan goes for Rs 2.00 crore and will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

11:00 IST: Chennai Super Kings get Harbhajan for Rs 2.00 crore. Not a penny more than his base price.

11:00 IST: Harbhajan Singh is the first player to go under the hammer after the break.

10:50 IST: Meanwhile Ashwin seems to be happy with his new team.

The auction is always a house of casino, I am happy that @lionsdenkxip will be my new home and thank you so much @ChennaiIPL for all the great memories. #IPLAuction — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 27, 2018

10:45 IST: So the first round of bidding ends. Here's how it looks like after the first round in the IPL players auction.

10:41 IST: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.40 crore

10:36 IST: Ajinkya Rahane will play for Rajasthan Royals, who use their RTM card to buy him for Rs 4.00 crore

10:32 IST: Chennai Super Kings use the Right to Match card to pick up Faf du Plessis for Rs 1.60 crore.

10:30 IST: England all-rounder Ben Stokes sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore.

10:26 IST: Surprise! Surprise! Chris Gayle goes unsold.

10:20 IST: Mumbai Indians use the RTM to retain Kieron Pollard for Rs 5.40 crore.

10:15 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin goes for Rs 7.60 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

10:10 IST: The first player in today's auction, Shikhar Dhawan goes to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 5.20 crore. Oh no. There is drama here. Sunrisers Hyderabad use the Right to Match card (RTM) to retain Dhawan. So Dhawan stays with Hyderabad.

10:00 IST: So the first set of marquee players will go under the hammer. The proceedings will start with Shikhar Dhawan.

9:55 IST: Rahul Johri, CEO of BCCI currently addressing the audience. Rajiv Shukla takes over and we are moments away from the start of the biggest event of the year.

9:50 IST: Here is a quick look at the purse before the IPL Player auction begins.

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 47,00,00,000

Delhi Daredevils: Rs 47,00,00,000

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 67,50,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 59,00,00,000

Mumbai Indians: Rs 47,00,00,000

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 67,50,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 49,00,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 59,00,00,000

9:48 IST: All in readiness for the IPL auction 2018 to get underway. This is the biggest event of the year.

9:45 IST: Jos Buttler and Chris Lynn, in all likelihood, will attract big bids today.

9:40 IST: Yuvraj Singh has not had a very good season so far. He has got an odd fifty here and there but has not been consistent with the bat. It will be interesting to see whether any of the franchisees go big for him given the kind of experience he brings to the table.

9:35 IST: Yusuf Pathan has made it clear that he would be happy if Kolkata Knight Riders use the RTM to retain him in the IPL auction.

9:30 IST: Gautam Gambhir might grab a lot of attention. There is a possibility that Gambhir might play for Delhi Daredevils but the former India opener has made it clear that he is ready to play for any team.

9:25 IST: A quick look at the way the teams will be seated for the IPL auction 2018.

9:20 IST: All the big names will be up for grabs. Ben Stokes was one of the highest paid players last year in the auction. Whether he can fetch the same amount of money or not, we will have to wait and see.

9:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live auction of the Indian Premier League.

England's Test captain, Root, has also thrown his hat in the ring along with big names like Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will add the Caribbean flavor to the auction. Hashim Amla, who hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the 10th season, will be hoping for a high bid with compatriots Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and speedsters Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Tom Latham from New Zealand will add the Kiwi charm.

There are 361 Indians in total, among them 16 top players awarded marquee status and a base price of Rs 2 crore.