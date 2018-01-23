Indian Premier League, Knocks To Remember: Brendon McCullum, 158 Not Out Vs RCB

The stage was set for the inaugural match of the first season of Indian Premier League at Bengaluru. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by then-skipper Sourav Ganguly, were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The stakes were high for a cracker that night and New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum ensured that the IPL got off to a flying start. Put in to bat, KKR openers Ganguly and McCullum began the proceedings. It was McCullum who took the mantle away from Ganguly and began hammering the RCB bowlers all over the park. Ganguly was merely a spectator from the other end as the Kiwi opener reached to his century in no time. Taking only 53 balls, he hit seven sixes and 8 boundaries.