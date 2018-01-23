Indian Premier League, Knocks To Remember: Chris Gayle, 175 Not Out Vs Pune Warriors

Gayle thrashed the bowlers all over the park with 13 fours and 17 sixes in his 66-ball knock of 175*.

When Chris Gayle is in your team, there's hardly any dearth of runs. The swashbuckling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) left-handed batsmen bludgeoned the Pune Warriors bowlers in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Caribbean giant is a threat to any bowler and his unbeaten 175 runs-inning is a testament to this. It was the night of April 23, 2013, when RCB took on Pune.

After winning the toss, Pune elected to field. When Gayle came to bat, no one thought about the hammering he would give to the bowlers. They had no idea on what will strike them in the next 20 overs.

Right from the outset, Gayle made his intentions clear. He thrashed the bowlers all over the park with 13 fours and 17 sixes in his 66-ball knock of 175*.

The onslaught to reach his century, which came of just 30 deliveries, was four balls faster than the fastest hundred in limited-overs cricket, hit by Andrew Symonds for Kent against Middlesex in 2004.

Gayle reached three-figures before 9 overs and hit eight fours and eleven sixes, which meant that 98 of his runs came without running. RCB posted 263 runs on the board, which is also the highest innings total for any team till date.

Gayle not only shone with the bat but also took two wickets in the same match and that too in the only over he bowled. Bangalore eventually emerged victorious after thumping Pune by 130 runs.