Lakshmipathy Balaji Likens Facing Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle To Going Into A Battlefield

Balaji reckons taking on the likes of Gayle and Kohli won't be easy for Kolkata © BCCI

Combating the fearsome batting duo of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle is no less than going into the 'battlefield', Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said on Saturday. "It's hard to plan. It's like Army men going into the battlefield. You may have a lot of planning but on the day you just try to disorient a little bit. But the important thing is what comes to us and what we can control," he said about the challenge that lies ahead when KKR clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The last year's runners-up posted a season-high 213 for 2 en route to a 21-run win over Gujarat Lions in their previous match, which saw Gayle and Kohli joining hands at the top for a partnership of 122.

"In T20, it's all about what you do on that day. The batting decides the outcome in most of the games. We have been playing good cricket. It's about keep doing the things that has given you good results instead of being intimidated by the opposition," Balaji said.

"We just need to do look after our limitations. We cannot control the opposition. We can control many things that we are doing good, that's why we are in top three," he said.

KKR suffered an upset defeat against Lions last night as they failed to defend a challenging total of 187/5 with Suresh Raina's side sealing a four-wicket win.

But Balaji backed his bowlers, saying they were doing a fine job.

"It's about wickets, and not by runs. Your game destination is decided on how many wickets you take. Wickets form an important aspect and we have done exceedingly well in that department.

"But at the same time we will look to improve in the areas that needed to be addressed."

Balaji chose to delve into the positives of their match against Gujarat Lions.

"The good thing is we got five wickets, that's a positive outcome. The batsmen are aggressive in this format, so you need to show your aggression by taking wickets. There has to be a balance.

"When you keep doing that, the outcome takes care on its own. The wickets decide the outcome most of the times rather than containing runs."

The spectators would be divided on Sunday with the cricketing heartthrobs Kohli and Gayle in the opposition.

"Definitely, they are very good cricketers and ambassadors of the game. There will definitely be a lot of cheers. That's good for us. We have got our own support. We have been doing well here. It will be an exciting match."