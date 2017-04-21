 
Shahid Afridi Thanks Virat Kohli, Team India For Farewell Gift

Updated: 21 April 2017 19:50 IST

Shahid Afridi thanked India captain Virat Kohli and the team for gifting him with an autographed jersey.

Shahid Afridi thanked Virat Kohli and Team India for the gift © AFP

Former Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi on Friday thanked Virat Kohli and Team India for gifting him with a Kohli ODI jersey with signatures of Team India members on the back of it. A picture of the signed T-shirt had been put up on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist and on Friday, Afridi tweeted back his appreciation of the gesture. "Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon," Afridi wrote on his twitter handle.

The Indian team had gifted him the jersey following Afridi's retirement from all forms of cricket.

Kohli had tweeted, "Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."

The jersey — number 18 and Virat on it — had the signatures of Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, among others.

The 37-year-old Afridi bid adieu to his 21-year-old international career in February when he announced his retirement from T20 cricket. He had already retired from Test and One-day formats of the game.

Pakistan and India would next be meeting for an ODI when they face off during the Champions Trophy in the UK in June. They have been clubbed in the same group there, along with Sri Lanka and South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)

