The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 captaincy line-up is officially completed after Delhi Capitals became the 10th franchise to confirm the name of its skipper. DC, who were tasked with the responsibility of replacing Rishabh Pant, announced the appointment of Axar Patel as the franchise's new skipper ahead of the IPL 2025 season. KL Rahul was another name that the franchise had reportedly targeted for the leadership role but the wicket-keeper batter is said to have turned down the offer. Rahul's refusal left DC with no other option but the replace Rishabh Pant with Axar Patel.

Last season, Axar, who has now won two ICC titles with the Indian team, scored 235 runs at an average of nearly 30 and took 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals," stated Axar Patel, on being appointed as the captain. “I've grown as a cricketer and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward."

"I have witnessed Axar's progression as a cricketer and a leader first-hand at the Delhi Capitals," said Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal.

"Having personally picked Axar in 2019, my relationship with him is one that goes beyond cricket. Having seen him as the Vice Captain of the team over the last two years, it is safe to say that he is a much-loved character in the dressing room and is someone who I am sure will motivate the players in the squad. From being an economical spinner who had an immediate impact when he came onto bowl, Axar has blossomed into a brilliant, mature cricketer whose all-round prowess was on full display in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy winning campaigns recently. I wish him good luck as he starts a new innings in his cricketing journey. With seniors like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc being part of our leadership group, I believe this is the start of something special for the Delhi Capitals," he added.

"I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward. Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can't wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans," he added.

Axar has been with DC since 2019, and was retained for a whopping Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. In his IPL career of 150 games, Axar has scored 1653 runs at a strike rate of 130.88 while picking 123 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling at an economy rate of 7.28.

Axar had been India's vice-captain during their 4-1 T20I series win over England at home this year, but his possible elevation as DC's captain for IPL 2025 is going to be a major test of his leadership skills, especially with the franchise still looking for their first-ever championship win.

Rahul was also a leadership contender after being roped in by the franchise for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction last year. The wicketkeeper-batter had previously led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two seasons each in the IPL, with the latter entering the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 seasons under his leadership.

But as per the sources, he will now feature for DC minus the leadership role. DC's opening match of IPL 2025 will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24. The side is scheduled to have a short three-day training camp in New Delhi this week, before leaving for Visakhapatnam on March 17.

