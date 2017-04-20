IPL Highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 15 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday. Leading the Hyderabad innings, Kane Williamson (89) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) posted a competitive total of 191/4. Delhi's Sam Billings and Sanju Samson once again gave their team a flying start. However, the middle order batsmen failed to capitalise on the good start. Debutant Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for 39 runs in his stipulated four overs. Hyderabad's disciplined bowling left the Delhi batsmen frustrated. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar showed his class in the 17th and 19th overs where he didn't concede many runs. However, it was Siddharth Kaul who bowled the last over for SRH and he took the game away from Delhi. Hyderabad's second consecutive win have put David Warner and Co second on the table with eight points. Kane Williamson was adjudged man of the match.(SCORECARD)

