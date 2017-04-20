IPL Highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 15 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday. Leading the Hyderabad innings, Kane Williamson (89) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) posted a competitive total of 191/4. Delhi's Sam Billings and Sanju Samson once again gave their team a flying start. However, the middle order batsmen failed to capitalise on the good start. Debutant Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for 39 runs in his stipulated four overs. Hyderabad's disciplined bowling left the Delhi batsmen frustrated. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar showed his class in the 17th and 19th overs where he didn't concede many runs. However, it was Siddharth Kaul who bowled the last over for SRH and he took the game away from Delhi. Hyderabad's second consecutive win have put David Warner and Co second on the table with eight points. Kane Williamson was adjudged man of the match.(SCORECARD)
So that's it from us for this game. Hyderabad still remain unbeaten at home and Delhi have suffered back-to-back losses. Tomorrow, there's a match between Punjab and Mumbai in Indore at 20:00 local (14:30 GMT). Hope you join us for it. Till then, goodnight and take care!
Man of the Match, Kane Williamson says that is happy and fortunate to get a game. Adds that it was a really good partnership with Shikhar Dhawan which set the base for the team. Reckons that it was a really good deck to bat on and also applauds his bowlers for doing really well. Mentions that the prospect of having a batsman like Yuvraj Singh down the order helps you take your time and set the platform for the team. Ends by saying that he has a slight niggle but that shouldn't be too much of a problem.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner says it was an outstanding performance from his team. Credits Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan for playing exceptional knocks, especially the former as this is his first game in the tournament. Adds that it's fantastic that his side has a good balance and everyone chips in when required. Further adds they knew they would need at least 170 and would need to bat at a good tempo which is what Williamson and Dhawan did. Mentions that it's important that they back their players so that they feel confident to deliver. Applauds Siddarth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the way they bowled and emphasizes that it's great to know that he can bank on the latter in pressure situations. Ends by thanking the supporters who came out to support them.
Delhi skipper, Zaheer Khan says it was another great game but feels it's unfortunate they didn't come out on the other side. States that the last over he bowled will haunt him for a long time. Credits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the way he's bowling. Opines that even 190 could have been chased down, they just needed to bat better. Mentions the morale of the team is good and wants to keep the momentum going as the rhythm within the team is excellent.
Hyderabad have always been good with the ball and they once again showed that by putting in a professional performance. The debutant Mohammed Siraj picked up two the crucial wickets of the Delhi openers for his team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless but he proved his worth by bowling well in the death once again. Siddarth Kaul was also impressive, especially in the death. The home side will be be really happy with their performance whereas Delhi maybe should have worked a bit better on their batting line-up. Promoting Chris Morris up the order maybe could have served them better.
Hyderabad have kept their home record this season intact. A sensational performance from them. Chasing a target of 192, Samson and Billings started the attack but the latter was sent back quickly to the hut. The former added an important partnership with Karun Nair to set up the base for his side. Just when the time came to shift gears, they failed to pick up the pace. Shreyas Iyer registered his first fifty of the season but failed to get support from the other end as Angelo Mathews looked rusty in the middle. They will be really disappointed to not see their team through.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Shreyas Iyer
Single to end the innings. Shreyas Iyer can only slap it towards extra cover and take a single. Delhi have lost the match but with that run, Iyer has completed his 5th Indian T20 League fifty. Though he'll be disappointed he couldn't finish it off. HYDERABAD WIN THIS MATCH BY 15 RUNS!
Chris Morris walks out to the middle.
W
Siddarth Kaul to Angelo Mathews
OUT! Kaul with a wicket! A rather disappointing knock from the Lankan has come to an end. He comes down to this back of a length ball and heaves it towards wide long on where the substitute Chris Jordan takes an easy catch. Hyderabad have grabbed the victory unless Kaul bowls illegal deliveries.
0
Siddarth Kaul to Angelo Mathews
Siddarth Kaul, you beauty! What an amazing delivery to bowl in such a pressure situation. Gets it right in the blockhole, follows Angelo Mathews who can only connect it with thin air. Goes through him and it's a good take by Naman Ojha behind the stumps who dives to his left.