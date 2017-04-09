IPL Live Score, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Aim For Win on Home Turf vs Kolkata

Live score: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf on Sunday evening. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host its first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 in what will be an exciting match between two former winners. Both the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight riders have won the cash-rich Twenty20 league twice in the past and their captains - hosts' skipper Rohit Sharma and Knights leader Gautam Gambhir - will be eager to make a mark at the stadium where India won the 2011 World Cup. (Live scorecard)

Live cricket action, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Mumbai, India

Mumbai did not start their campaign on a great note by losing to Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, got off to a superb start with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over last year's table-toppers Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on April 7.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the battle of titans.