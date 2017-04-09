 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Aim For Win on Home Turf vs Kolkata

Updated: 09 April 2017 16:48 IST

IPL live score: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

IPL Live Score, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Aim For Win on Home Turf vs Kolkata
Live score: Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf on Sunday evening. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host its first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 in what will be an exciting match between two former winners. Both the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight riders have won the cash-rich Twenty20 league twice in the past and their captains - hosts' skipper Rohit Sharma and Knights leader Gautam Gambhir - will be eager to make a mark at the stadium where India won the 2011 World Cup. (Live scorecard)

Live cricket action, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Mumbai, India

Mumbai did not start their campaign on a great note by losing to Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, got off to a superb start with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over last year's table-toppers Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on April 7.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the battle of titans.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Owner's Brother Harsh Goenka Trolled for 'Anti-MS Dhoni' Tweets
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Owner's Brother Harsh Goenka Trolled for 'Anti-MS Dhoni' Tweets
IPL 2017: It Was A Tactical Move To Leave Out Harbhajan, Says Mahela Jayawardene
IPL 2017: It Was A Tactical Move To Leave Out Harbhajan, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.