IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be extremely happy with how they fared in their first match at home when they carved out a fine eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and his 'secret weapon' in Sunil Narine being sent in as opener worked wonders for the Kolkata team as their rivals were left scratching their heads. KKR have a 2-1 win-loss ratio and they would certainly be keen to post their second consecutive win at the Eden Gardens, when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Gambhir would also be absolutely delighted with Umesh Yadav coming good in the bowling department.
SRH, on the other hand, would be thinking of ways to get back to winning ways. After beginning with two consecutive victories, Hyderabad suddenly find themselves in the losers' seat after going down to Mumbai Indians. However, skipper David Warner should not be unduly worried, since his side is only one win away from getting back on the rails. He would, however, be looking for more contributions from Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting in the middle of the innings. He, however, would be over the moon with the manner in which his young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has come to the party.
When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad
(KKR) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KKR vs SRH
Match 14 of the Indian T20 League 2017 will see Kolkata hosting Hyderabad at the famous Eden Gardens. The home team bounced back tremendously well after a heartbreaking loss against Mumbai. On a relaid Eden pitch, the hosts got their team composition right and the inclusion of Umesh Yadav bolstered the bowling department. However, there is still room for improvement. Their batting has done a decent job so far with their skipper Gautam Gambhir looking in fine touch. But now, they will be up against the quality of Hyderabad's bowling attack which arguably is the best among all. The visitors suffered their first defeat of the season and will be eager to get back on track. We witnessed their middle order flopping against Mumbai and then their bowlers also blew hot and cold. They would like to look at that defeat as an aberration though. Although Hyderabad boast a strong bowling attack, their batting department is a bit thin, especially the middle order. This is one area other teams would like to exploit. Given the nature of the pitch and the bowling units of both teams, we can expect a good battle between bat and ball.