IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab

Gautam Gambhir smashes his 33rd Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a convincing eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. KXIP's winning run in IPL 2017 came to a grinding halt at the Eden Gardens as they were outclassed both with the bat and ball. KKR captain Gambhir was unbeaten on 72 as he guided his team home with 21 balls to spare. Thanks to their big win, Kolkata are now top of the IPL 10 points table with two wins and a loss.

Earlier, Manan Vohra and Hashim Amla gave Kings XI Punjab a blistering start and Glenn Maxwell came in and hit some lusty blows. However, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to cash in on their good start to throw away their advantage. Kolkata managed to stem the run flow as Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets in an over. Punjab finally finished with 170 for nine in their 20 overs. (SCORECARD)

