IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab

Gautam Gambhir smashes his 33rd Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a convincing eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. KXIP's winning run in IPL 2017 came to a grinding halt at the Eden Gardens as they were outclassed both with the bat and ball. KKR captain Gambhir was unbeaten on 72 as he guided his team home with 21 balls to spare. Thanks to their big win, Kolkata are now top of the IPL 10 points table with two wins and a loss.
Earlier, Manan Vohra and Hashim Amla gave Kings XI Punjab a blistering start and Glenn Maxwell came in and hit some lusty blows. However, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to cash in on their good start to throw away their advantage. Kolkata managed to stem the run flow as Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets in an over. Punjab finally finished with 170 for nine in their 20 overs. (SCORECARD)
That is it for today. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. From tomorrow there are four back-to-back days of double headers. A lot of action but talking about Friday, the first match is Bangalore versus Mumbai, at 1600 local and 1030 GMT, where Virat Kohli will most probably mark his comeback. Gujarat will host Pune, at 2000 Local and 1430 GMT, in the evening and Steven Smith might return to his side after missing his team's previous fixture. A day of exciting cricket awaits. Join us tomorrow for all the updates. Cheers!
Man of the Match, Sunil Narine says it came off today with the bat. Adds that he backs his ability, he has batted up the order before and was ready for the challenge. Regarding his tidy bowling, he replies that he does the basics right and keeps it wicket-to-wicket to not give any space to the batsmen.
Gautam Gambhir says that winning the orange cap doesn't matter but what matters is points on the board and adds that it is something he always believes in. Thinks that the new wicket is good to bat on and has good carry. Mentions that they have a good pace attack with Umesh Yadav too coming back in the side. Jokes that he should also start trusting Sunil Narine with the bat now. Feels that Sunil Narine is a pinch hitter and him batting at number 9 doesn't make much sense because that will not give him enough balls. Adds that they have a long batting line-up so they can afford sending him up the order. Ends by saying that the personal milestones don't make him happy, team winning does.
Glenn Maxwell says that they thought that they had a chance considering that their batters struggled towards the end. Opines that he was not surprised after seeing Sunil Narine open as he saw the same in the Australian T20 League. Conveys that they batted well but the over where they lost three wickets cost them too much. Ends by saying that they will have a talk before regrouping for their next game against Delhi.
Gautam Gambhir was in his elements too as he steered his side to victory and stayed unbeaten on 72. Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey also lent good support. It was a completely flavourless bowling performance by the visiting team. They lost the plot very early in the chase when Sunil Narine went hammer and tongs and never recovered. This is their first defeat of the season and they would look to come back on track in their next game.
Thumping victory for Kolkata! They stamped their authority over Punjab and have outclassed them. It was a clinical batting show from their batsmen as they scaled down the target without breaking a sweat. The move to send Sunil Narine to open the innings did wonders for them as the West Indian played a breezy knock to set the tone.
6
Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey
SIX! Finishes it off in style! KOLKATA WIN BY 8 WICKETS! A comprehensive win which will do their net run rate wonders. Coming to the ball, Stoinis bowls it full and outside off, Pandey goes across and swats it over the long on fielder for a maximum. He fist bumps Gambhir to celebrate the win.
0
Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey
Manish pats this fuller delivery to point.
1
Marcus Stoinis to Gautam Gambhir
Gambhir drives this fullish delivery through covers for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is back on.