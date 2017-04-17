IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Kolkata would look to carry on the winning momentum against Delhi

Gautam Gambhir returns to the Ferozshah Kotla on Monday, a place which has been integral with his career graph, both in terms the highs and lows. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 sees him largely on a high as Kolkata Knight Riders have won almost all their matches. On the other side are Delhi Daredevils (DD), who too are suddenly more upbeat with two consecutive wins and Zaheer Khan's side would be looking for a win over the Kolkata franchise, which would be a big boost. KKR are now sitting second on the points table with three wins out of four matches and six points, just behind Mumbai Indians. DD have two wins out of three games. (Live Scorecard)

When will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR encounter will be played on April 17.

Where will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, on Monday.

How do I watch the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.