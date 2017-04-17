IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir returns to the Ferozshah Kotla on Monday, a place which has been integral with his career graph, both in terms the highs and lows. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 sees him largely on a high as Kolkata Knight Riders have won almost all their matches. On the other side are Delhi Daredevils (DD), who too are suddenly more upbeat with two consecutive wins and Zaheer Khan's side would be looking for a win over the Kolkata franchise, which would be a big boost. KKR are now sitting second on the points table with three wins out of four matches and six points, just behind Mumbai Indians. DD have two wins out of three games. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
When will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?
The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR encounter will be played on April 17.
Where will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?
The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, on Monday.
How do I watch the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?
The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.
What time does the live coverage of DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?
The live broadcast of the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.
Where can you follow the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?
The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.
IPL Live Score: DD vs KKR
Match 18 of the Indian T20 League 2017 will see two in-form teams clashing. Kolkata after a heartbreaking loss at the Wankhede Stadium went back home and registered back-to-back wins at the Eden Gardens. Now, they will be on the road once again as Delhi get ready to host them at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The visiting team appears to have all the bases covered and are a force to be reckoned with. Their batsmen have looked in good touch while the bowling unit has fared decently. They might look to include Shakib Al Hasan for this game, in case the pitch once again is on the drier side like the last match. On the other hand, Delhi are gaining good winning momentum after the initial blip. Their young guns have taken the charge of the batting department and are delivering the goods. In the last two matches, they have posted a big total on the board, which made the job of their bowlers easy. Their overseas players have provided a good all-round balance to the team and they are looking solid. Both teams have the momentum on their side and hence this clash promises to be a mouthwatering one.