IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Having found their momentum in the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be aiming for their third win a row when they face table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Delhi's had two successful chases and are hungry to remain in the hunt for an IPL Play-off berth. Rishabh Pant (97 off 43) and Sanju Samson's (61 off 31) batting against Gujarat Lions on Thursday suddenly made Delhi look like a different side. Their performance, where their 143-run second-wicket partnership set up Delhi's win, drew praise from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar even went on to say Pant's knock was one of the best he'd seen in the 10 editions of the tournament.
DD proved they had the hunger to succeed when they chased down targets of 209 and 186 in their last two matches at the Kotla but they have to be wary of Mumbai's challenge. To be able to be in the running for a Play-off berth, they have to win all their remaining matches. Mumbai have already sealed their Play-off berth and are now focused to staying the best in the league. With eight wins from 10 games, they've had the best performance so far and against Delhi, they want to keep that momentum. Captain Rohit Sharma has been in good form hitting his second fifty-plus score against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is the team's leading wicket-taker with 15 so far while Harbhajan Singh has been their most frugal bowler with the economy rate of 5.86. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
(DD) Vs (MI) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs MI
Delhi host Mumbai for Game 45 of the Indian T20 League 2017 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The hosts have strung in a couple of strong performances at home and will hope for another impressive show. It has been the batting which has stood out for them, chasing down two big scores with ease. The persistence with the young ones has worked wonders for them at last with the likes of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant stepping up with the bat. The home side getting the batting order right has got a lot to do with their success. They will however fret over the fitness of Zaheer Khan and Chris Morris. The bowling has been a touch below par for them and not to forget the dropped catches. The hosts will be facing an in-form Mumbai side and will be aware that it could cost them big. The visitors have had a superb time in the league winning games after games to be in the top half of the table. They are clicking as a unit and Rohit Sharma returning to form would delight them the most. They have won close games which would have boosted the confidence of the squad. The bowling is well led by Jasprit Bumrah and the skipper will hope that they don't drop intensity and stay on top of their game against a team which has the momentum on their side. Delhi have a lot at stake, expect a close contest!