 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs RPS Clash

Updated: 24 April 2017 12:25 IST

Mumbai Indians would be out to avenge their only defeat in IPL 10 so far when they meet Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs RPS Clash
Nitish Rana has largely been the mainstay of the Mumbai Indians' batting. © AFP

Mumbai Indians are the team to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 so far. With six wins out of seven matches, MI are on top of the points table and looking very good to qualify for the knockout stages. However, the only negative mark on their record so far has come from Rising Pune Supergiant, who had scored a fine win when the teams had met in Pune in the early days of the tournament. MI would like to avenge that loss, but with Mahendra Singh Dhoni beginning to show signs of a revival, it could be easier said than done.

Nitish Rana: The young Delhi batsman has largely been the mainstay of the MI batting. He has shown much better technique and approach when it comes to facing the rival fast bowlers, while bigger names have struggled. His consistency will be essential for MI's progress.

Mitchell McClenaghan: The New Zealand fast bowler finally made his presence felt in the match with Delhi Daredevils, masterminding the defence of a practically non-defendable total. The left-arm fast stuff is potent, as was seen in the match and the Kiwi could be a vital cog for MI.

Jasprit Bumrah: Given that the match with DD proved that the batting may not always come good, the MI bowling needs all the teeth it can get and Bumrah is a key factor in that. The youngster was a little hesitant and inconsistent in the initial stages of IPL 10 but seems to be finding his feet again.

MS Dhoni: There is only one Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and RPS can ill afford to go without him. His ability to finish matches is cricketing folklore and as was seen against Sunrisers Hyderabad, form is temporary while class is permanent. He will be a big threat to MI.

Imran Tahir: The South African leg-spinner had started on a high but seems to have lost a little bit of steam in the recent matches. Still, he is too good a bowler to be off the boil for too long and will be in the thick of things sooner rather than later.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Nitish Rana Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mitchell John McClenaghan Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Mohammad Imran Tahir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rana has shown much better technique when it comes to facing pacers
  • MS Dhoni has hit form at the perfect time for Pune
  • Mitchell McClenaghan could be a vital cog for MI
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, MI Vs DD: Mumbai Will Be Stiff Challenge For Delhi
IPL 2017, Preview, MI Vs DD: Mumbai Will Be Stiff Challenge For Delhi
IPL 2017: Watch How Nitish Rana's Success Goes From Cakewalk To Cake Smash
IPL 2017: Watch How Nitish Rana's Success Goes From Cakewalk To Cake Smash
Nitish Rana Takes IPL 2017 By Storm, Team India Call Up Next?
Nitish Rana Takes IPL 2017 By Storm, Team India Call Up Next?
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.