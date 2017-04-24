 
IPL 2017: Sushant Singh Rajput's Subtle Dig at Sourav Ganguly After MS Dhoni's Heroics

Updated: 24 April 2017 12:01 IST

After a series of flop shows, MS Dhoni's reputation as a top-notch finisher was at stake, but the former India captain was in his elements, smashing a flurry of fours and sixes as Pune overhauled the target of 177 in the final ball of the run chase.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 61 to help Pune clinch a thrilling win over Hyderabad. © BCCI

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently essayed MS Dhoni's role in the super-hit film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', took a subtle dig at former India captain Sourav Ganguly after the Rising Pune Supergiant wicketkeeper-batsman finally hit form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to India Today, Dada had stated he wasn't too sure if Dhoni was a good T20 batsman. Rajput was quick to jump to Dhoni's defence after the former India captain showed the form he is famous for.

Soon after Dhoni hit an unbeaten fifty to lead Pune to a thrilling last-ball win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Rajput took to Twitter to take a jibe at Dada.

While Rajput did not name Ganguly, his tweet made it amply clear as to who he was targeting.

Earlier this month, Ganguly had said that he does not think that Dhoni is a good Twenty20 player anymore.

"I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that's not the best record," Ganguly had told India Today.

The former left-handed batsman had commented after Dhoni failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli too had applauded Dhoni's blistering knock against Hyderabad.

After a series of flop shows, Dhoni's reputation as a top-notch finisher was at stake, but the former India captain was in his elements, smashing a flurry of fours and sixes as Pune overhauled the target of 177 in the final ball of the run chase.

Dhoni (61*) needed two runs from the final delivery but he hit Siddarth Kaul for a boundary as Pune reached 179 for 4 to the wild celebrations of the home supporters at the MCA Stadium.

