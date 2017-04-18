IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL vs RCB Clash

Virat Kohli rarely finds himself in such a predicament. His team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), are at the bottom of the IPL 2017 points table, with just one win out of five matches. Ironically, RCB's only win had come when Kohli was out injured. His much-vaunted batting line-up hasn't done half as well as he would expect. As for Gujarat Lions, they aren't in such a great shape either, having lost three out of four matches and lodged just one spot above RCB. Suresh Raina and his boys would love to increase that gap when the two sides catch up at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Top 5 picks for GL vs RCB match

Aaron Finch: The Australian didn't play the last match because his kit bag didn't arrive! He would not have been pleased and would be keen to make a telling impact for his side. On his day Finch can be deadly, so GL would be hoping that those days come frequently.

Brendon McCullum: The New Zealand veteran isn't as fiery as he used to be, but he sure can use the long handle effectively even now. GL need big totals to defend, which is where his firepower is vital.

Andrew Tye: The Australian got an opportunity of finally playing after years in waiting and made it count decisively. Five wickets in his debut match, including a hat-trick, made him the big name in the GL attack. He has come to the 5th position on the bowling list with 7 wickets after just two matches.

Virat Kohli: Win or lose, or if Virat Kohli succeeds or not, are going to be under the microscope when he takes the field after the long injury lay-off prompted by the tumble he took while fielding in the 3rd Test with Australia in Ranchi in the recently-concluded series. He would definitely hope to reverse his poor form in the series and get down to scoring some runs.

AB de Villiers: What a comeback De Villiers made to competitive cricket! Out with a back injury sustained during the South African domestic season, AB returned in sensational form to destroy the Kings XI Punjab bowlers. Sadly, his team-mates let him down badly.