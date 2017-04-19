 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Catches VVS Laxman Power Nap On Camera

Updated: 19 April 2017 16:26 IST

Yuvraj Singh snaps Sunrisers Hyderabad team mentor VVS Laxman catching forty winks.

IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Catches VVS Laxman Power Nap On Camera
Yuvraj Singh recorded a video of SRH Team mentor VVS Laxman during a flight. © AFP

While Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on-field performances may not be top of the line, but that doesn’t stop team gag Yuvraj Singh from pulling the legs of all concerned, including mentor VVS Laxman. Yuvi caught Laxman taking a power nap during a flight and it was promptly up on Instagram. The giggles are pretty evident as Yuvi and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan are seen enjoying the moment to the hilt. Laxman is oblivious to it all as he catches forty winks. After all, sleep is at a premium with the hectic schedule in IPL 10.

“Me and Murli sir enjoying a very very special view of snoring ?? @vvslaxman281,” the caption says.

 

Me and Murli sir enjoying a very very special view of snoring @vvslaxman281

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

SRH played their last away match on April 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where they went down by 17 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Thereafter, they played Kings XI Punjab at home on April 17 and won by four wickets. Hyderabad’s next match is with Delhi Daredevils at home on Wednesday.

Yuvraj Singh is having a pretty ordinary IPL so far, with just 93 runs from four innings with a top score of 62. However, his strike rate is over 182.

SRH have won three matches and lost two, and they are third on the points table behind KKR and Mumbai Indians with six points.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Yuvraj Singh Muttiah Muralitharan VVS Laxman Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • SRH will be facing DD at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
  • SRH is standing 3rd on the table table with 6 points.
  • David Warner is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Related Articles
Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 17 Runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 17 Runs
IPL 2017: Twitter Exchange Between Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Keeps Fans Amused
IPL 2017: Twitter Exchange Between Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Keeps Fans Amused
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.