IPL 2017: Vijay Mallya Congratulates Chris Gayle For Reaching 10,000 T20 Runs

Updated: 19 April 2017 11:36 IST

Chris Gayle's knock for RCB was big enough for Vijay Mallya to find time from his legal wrangles and tweet a congratulatory message for the West Indian.

Vijay Mallya took time out to congratulate Chris Gayle after he reached 10,000 T20 runs © BCCI

Chris Gayle's knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, which also was a landmark for him as he crossed 10,000 Twenty20 runs, was big enough for Vijay Mallya to find time from his legal wrangles and tweet a congratulatory message for the West Indian. Mallya, who was arrested on Tuesday and later released on bail, still took time out to congratulate Gayle, who became the first batsman to reach the milestone. "Congrats Henry Gayle @henrygayle Universe Boss for an incredible 10,000 runs in T20 cricket," Mallya said in his tweet.

The RCB team is run by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. (RCSPL), of which Mallya was the chairman till the time he stepped down in 2016. Since then, Amrit Thomas has become the chairman and is running the franchisee this season.

Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth crores, was arrested in London on Tuesday and subsequently released on bail.

RCB are not having the best of seasons in IPL 10, having lost four out of their six matches. But their win against Gujarat Lions on Tuesday, thanks to Chris Gayle who smashed 77 off 38 balls to take his team to a mammoth total, would keep them in good stead for the upcoming matches in the Indian Premier League.

RCB were at the bottom of the table till Tuesday's match, and now GL have been relegated to that spot.

