IPL 2017: Universe Boss Is Still Here And Still Alive, Says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in twenty20 cricket © BCCI

Chris Gayle, who was not having the best of tournaments in the Indian Premier League, came alive against Gujarat Lions as he took their bowlers to the cleaners and notched up a quick-fire 77 that helped his team Royal Challengers Bangalore post a mammoth total of 213 at the end of 20 overs. Lions could only manage 192-7 after their allotted overs as Bangalore got the all important two points that ended their losing streak in this year's IPL.

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Gayle on Tuesday described it as a "special occasion" to become the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in twenty20 cricket.

The self-proclaimed "UniverseBoss" Gayle also warned his rival IPL teams, saying he is still here and alive after he returned to form with a to guide RCB to 21-run win.

"I like that name(UniverseBoss). Fans want to watch Chris Gayle, it's been fantastic. A special occasion to reach 10000 runs. People still looking out for Chris Gayle. The UniverseBoss is still here and still alive," said Gayle, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Talking about his stance, Gayle said: "A lot of guys spoke to me about my stance. Even Shaun Pollock spoke to me about my stance. You're never too old to learn."

RCB skipper Virat Kohli said he is fit and the shoulder injury is not bothering him.

"There's a lot of strapping on the shoulder, not getting to my head anymore, shoulder fit and fine. Happy to get those two points," he said.

Lavishing praise on Gayle for his superb innings, Kohli said: "Chris took his opportunity beautifully. He batting like that allows me to bat through the innings, and I can chip my way out. We thought we were 30 runs above par."

The spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (3/31) and Pawan Negi (1/21) played a pivotal role in the 21-run win and Kohli showered accolades on the duo.

"Negi was outstanding, very brave, not getting scared. Not many people believe in his abilities. Chahal is not scared, his biggest plus point is he always wants to take wickets," he said.

Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina blamed the bowlers for giving away too many runs but praised his batsmen for batting well while chasing 214 to win.

"We played well, we batted well. 200 was chaseable. More than 200 is difficult to chase," Raina said.

"Our bowling giving too many runs. They (bowlers) have to vary their pace, bowl slow. It's a worry for us, the spin department," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)