 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Support From Home Is What's Driving Rashid Khan

Updated: 29 April 2017 16:40 IST

Rashid Khan, the 18-year-old from Afghanistan, who was bought for Rs 4 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad, has taken 11 wickets in IPL 2017 so far.

IPL 2017: Support From Home Is What's Driving Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan returned with impressive figures of 4-0-16-1 against KXIP © BCCI

Rashid Khan, the leg-spinner from Afghanistan, has been a major find in the Indian Premier League 2017. The 18-year-old, who is representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has taken 11 wickets in the tournament so far and it was his performance in Friday evening's match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) that brought him his first man of the match award. He returned with impressive figures of 4-0-16-1 to help his side beat KXIP by 26 runs in Mohali.

When Rashid and compatriot Mohammad Nabi were bought by Sunrisers at the auction, (Rs 4 crore and Rs 30 lakh, respectively), they immediately came under the spotlight as Afghanistan celebrated. And they are using that support and energy to get better and better in each match. "The whole of Afghanistan is watching this league (IPL). The way they are supporting us both, me and (Mohammed) Nabi, it is just amazing. The prayers of our people back home help me and whenever we have a game, they all pray for us," Rashid said on Friday night, who hails from the Nangarhar province. He dedicated the award to his brother.

Asked what his performance means for Afghanistan cricket, Rashid said, "It means a lot to them because coming to this stage and performing here is a very positive message for the people of Afghanistan." Also it sent a positive message to the youngsters back home "to work hard, do your best and you will achieve for which you have set your foot for".

Enjoying his maiden appearance at the IPL, Rashid is eager to give it his all and is thankful to be working with Muttiah Muralitharan. "He is the best spinner in the world. He has been helping and giving me all the confidence to just go out there and give my best."

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Rashid Khan Arman Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan is 18 years old and from Afghanistan
  • He was bought for Rs 4 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • He got the man of the match award against KXIP
Related Articles
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs DD and SRH Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs DD and SRH Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Ashish Nehra Turns 38, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Ashish Nehra Turns 38, Wishes Galore On Social Media
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab's Manan Vohra Shows Off Tremendous Fielding Skills Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab's Manan Vohra Shows Off Tremendous Fielding Skills Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.