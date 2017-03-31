IPL 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin Out; KL Rahul, Murali Vijay to Undergo Surgeries

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken an astounding 81 wickets this season.

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the 10th Indian Premier League due to recurrence of sports hernia. Ashwin plays for Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL. A host of Indian players would either miss or be rested from a few games after a gruelling international season.

Test openers KL Rahul (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Murali Vijay (Kings XI Punjab), both suffering from dodgy shoulders, will miss the entire tournament while skipper Virat Kohli and speedster Umesh Yadav are set to skip a few matches for their respective franchises RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ashwin, a key member of the Indian team across all formats, will be required to be 100 percent fit during the upcoming Champions Trophy starting June 1.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has featured in all the 13 home Test matches this season, handling unbelievable workload of bowling close to 750 overs.

He has taken an astounding 81 wickets this season, highest by any Indian bowler, and also contributed handsomely in bulk of India's 10 Test victories.