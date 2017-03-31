 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

IPL 2017: AB de Villiers To Lead RCB In Virat Kohli's Absence, KL Rahul Set To Miss Out

Updated: 31 March 2017 12:20 IST

Virat Kohli is likely to be ruled out for a couple of weeks, while KL Rahul is set to miss the entire IPL season.

IPL 2017: AB de Villiers To Lead RCB In Virat Kohli's Absence, KL Rahul Set To Miss Out
Virat Kohli injured his shoulder during the Ranchi Test © AFP

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is likely to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10, if regular skipper Virat Kohli fails to recover from a shoulder injury. Also, KL Rahul will reportedly miss the tournament, also with a shoulder injury. It is understood that he will soon fly to London to undergo surgery. The 24-year old had hurt his left shoulder five weeks ago, in the first Test against Australia, but continued to play through pain for the rest of the series.

Regarding Kohli, RCB coach Daniel Vettori said, "Right now, we don't have a clear picture on his availability. We will know in the next few days. The likely scenario is that AB de Villiers will take over the duties, but we will answer that once we find out if Virat is out."

The Indian captain will join the team on April 2, but his availability will depend on the health assessment of BCCI doctors and physios, Vettori said.

"He will come in on April 2. Between now and then, BCCI doctors and physio will speak to us and our medical staff will get a clearer picture," he said.

Kohli injured his right shoulder during the third Test of the series against Australia on the first day of the Ranchi Test and had to miss the last and decisive Test against Australia, which India eventually won by 8 wickets.

Owing to these injuries, Sarfaraz Khan could get an opportunity early on in the tournament, for he has been really good this domestic season, Vettori said.

"Sarfaraz has been really good. At the back end of the domestic season he started to put some runs on the board. Everyone knows how talented he is. With possible injuries, he could get an opportunity early on in the tournament," he said.

Vettori also said the side has enough bench strength to manage in Kohli's absence as its boasts of some exceptional batsmen including Sarfaraz and Mandeep Singh, who haven't had many chances coming their way.

"Fortunately, we have a number of exceptional batsmen who haven't got many playing chances, like Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh. It is a huge asset for us that someone else can fill in those gaps," he said.

Vettori also said Kohli and Rahul are accustomed to the rigours of international schedule.

"They are accustomed to this. Virat has played for the country for so long, so he is familiar with the rigours of international schedule and the IPL. Yet, he still performs well like we saw last year," he said.

"KL too was part of the Test squad in the past. Most important thing is that they are fit and prepared for this. If we give small mental breaks for them now and then (it will be enough). Physically, I think they will be fine. We will just try to keep it as relaxed and calm as possible," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Topics : India Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RCB will play the opening match of season 10 vs Sunrisers
  • KL Rahul is likely to miss the entire season
  • 'Kohli, Rahul are accustomed to the rigours of international cricket'
Related Articles
KL Rahul Climbs Up The Charts, Reaches Career-High Rank Of 11th
KL Rahul Climbs Up The Charts, Reaches Career-High Rank Of 11th
Highlights, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, Dharamsala: Hosts Win by 8 Wickets, Reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Highlights, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, Dharamsala: Hosts Win by 8 Wickets, Reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul Admits To Playing 'Horrible' Pull Shot, Accepts Criticism
KL Rahul Admits To Playing 'Horrible' Pull Shot, Accepts Criticism
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 Australia 108
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.