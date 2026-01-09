Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Pak Look To Maintain Winning Run
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by six wickets.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, tonight. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by six wickets. Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first. Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets apiece as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 128. The side chased down the total in 16.4 overs, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 51 off 36. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Jan 09, 2026
Match Delayed
SL
PAK
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Pakistan v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates
UPDATE - 1.23 pm GMT - Some positive hopes! The heavy blue covers have been pulled back from one section of the field, revealing the playing surface underneath. The head of the ground staff and one of the umpires are discussing in that region. It seems they are having some discussions. The umpire is carrying his umbrella, but it is not open. After that brief conversation, the thick covers are back on and now the drizzles have got a bit heavier as the umpire has opened his umbrella and is walking back to his shed. Stick around for more updates.
UPDATE - 1.05 pm GMT - Not the news we wanted to give, but THE TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO RAIN. It's currently drizzling in Dambulla and the ground has been covered to avoid waterlogging on the green turf. The weather forecast is not looking any encoraging as it is showing that this light drizzle will continue the whole night. Stay tuned for further updates.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be eager to bounce back after their recent defeat in the first game, where their batting faltered on a tricky Dambulla surface. The hosts have several match-winners in their ranks, with Pathum Nissanka opening the batting lineup and the experienced Wanindu Hasaranga posing a constant threat with his leg-spin. Dushmantha Chameera has also been among their leading bowlers in recent times and will be crucial if Sri Lanka are to turn the tide and level the series today. With pride on the line and home support behind them, Sri Lanka will be keen to produce a strong response in this second T20I. So, which team are you supporting? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
The Pakistan side came out on top in the 1st T20I, securing a commanding victory by six wickets thanks to a solid all-round performance, with Shadab Khan being named Player of the Match and key contributions from Sahibzada Farhan at the top of the order. Pakistan's bowling attack, spearheaded by rising star Salman Mirza and seasoned spinner Abrar Ahmed, also impressed in the series opener, picking three wickets each. With confidence high, Pakistan will look to maintain their winning rhythm and take a firm grip on the short T20 series.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the cricket fans joining us for the 2nd match of the 3 T20I series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After a competitive first match, the visitors will look to build on their winning momentum and seize the series winner, on the other hand, the Lankans will seek revenge.
... MATCHDAY ...
The second T20I of the three-match series comes after a one-day breather, time enough for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to look in the mirror. Pakistan will like what they see after a clinical first outing, while Sri Lanka might need a longer glance. Batting, bowling, fielding, energy, the hosts were short in every department, something skipper Dasun Shanaka openly admitted as well. Home comfort is not guaranteed either. Dambulla has been a mixed bag for Sri Lanka in T20Is with five wins and five losses, but the recent trend is worrying. They are on a three-match losing streak here, managing scores of 103 vs New Zealand, 94 vs Bangladesh and 128 vs Pakistan. That brings the spotlight firmly on their scoring rate. In the last one year of T20I cricket, Sri Lanka sit last among Test-playing nations in runs per over (RPO), with 7.73, a stat they would rather not carry with a T20 World Cup around the corner. The squad boasts batting firepower and bowlers well-suited to local conditions, but talent alone does not guarantee victory. This match could tell whether the opening loss was a one-off stumble or a sign of deeper issues. Either way, Sri Lanka need answers quickly, and preferably before Pakistan run away with an unassailable series lead. The visiting side will be brimming with confidence after a spotless display. Every move clicked, every plan landed, and it was a textbook day at the office for Pakistan. That said, fielding remains an area needing constant polish, a point Salman Agha, the captain, also underlined. They put Janith Liyanage down twice in the last game, and had those chances been taken, the chase would have been even shorter. It did not hurt them then, but in a tight contest, such lapses can bite hard. Do not expect a lot of changes in a short series, though Pakistan do have Usman Tariq and Naseem Shah waiting in the wings. On paper, the visitors look to have all bases covered, and Sri Lanka will need a big lift to square the series.