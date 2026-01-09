Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, tonight. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by six wickets. Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first. Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets apiece as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 128. The side chased down the total in 16.4 overs, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 51 off 36. (Live Scorecard)