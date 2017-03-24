 
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Gear Up For The Tournament, To Begin Preparatory Camp At Wankhede

Updated: 24 March 2017 23:33 IST

Mumbai Indians will host a nine-day preparatory camp for the team at Wankhede Stadium till April 2.

Mumbai Indians start their preparatory camp from Saturday © AFP

In the run up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10, Mumbai Indians will begin their preparatory camp from Saturday under the new head coach Mahela Jayawardene at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The nine-day preparatory camp will be held till April 2. The camp will be joined by the existing team of support staff, including Robin Singh (batting coach), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Shane Bond (bowling coach), Paul Chapman (trainer) and Nitin Patel (team physio). India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be joined by the latest picks of the IPL auction, Karn Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Tiwary along with the retained players Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Kumar, Nitesh Rana, Deepak Punia and Jitesh Sharma.

Nicolas Pooran, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper batsman from West Indies , is the first international player to join the camp while the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Asela Gunarathne, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons will follow in the coming days.

Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya and Kulwant Khejroliya are currently playing for the Deodhar Trophy at Visakhapatnam and they will join the team after completion of the trophy on March 29.

Two-time champions, will play their first match against Rising Pune Supergiants on April 6.

Mumbai franchise, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, won the cash-rich league in 2013 and went on to win the tournament again in 2015. They also have two Champions League wins in their kitty. They won the league in 2011 and 2013.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

