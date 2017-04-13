IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Dressing Room Enjoys Batting Display Of Pandya Brothers, Says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was elated as the home team handed down the first defeat of IPL 10 to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a margin of 4 wickets. While Mumbai Indians were always in control, the arrival of Krunal Pandya at the crease really upped the ante for the winners as he blasted the bowlers all around the park. Talking about the explosive Pandya brothers, Sharma said that the batting style of duo makes them a viewing delight. Hardik has also delivered with the bat for MI with aggressive knocks in the first two matches.

"You must have seen both (Hardik and Krunal) of them on the ground. They are expressive. That's just how they play. And we have given them the liberty to express themselves. It brings out the best from them and we also enjoy seeing that from the dressing room," Sharma said at the post-match presentation after beating SRH.

Talking about the his team's performance, Sharma said, "It was a perfect platform for us to showcase our talents with the ball because we all know how the Sunrisers, especially the top four, bat, so firstly credit to the bowlers for coming out and restricting them."

"When they execute their plans, it becomes easy for a captain to manoeuvre his field. We know how Warner plays upfront as well as Shikhar (Dhawan). Lot of credit goes to the bowlers and the fielders."

Commenting on the future of IPL and his team's performance, Sharma said, "Still early days, just three games, but we would like to take a lot from the three games. I could not have asked for anything more from each of the 10 players. But now the big challenge, we go to Bangalore."

While Mumbai Indians thought that it was perfect showcase of an all-round team performance, Sunrisers skipper David Warner said that they were 20-30 runs short.

"We needed a better score. If we sum it up, we were 20-30 short and one of us needed to get a big score. We need to go to Kolkata and start again with a positive attitude."

