IPL 2017: MS Dhoni, The Secret To Triple Success Against Mumbai Indians In The Same Season

Updated: 17 May 2017 13:50 IST

Want to beat Mumbai thrice in one IPL? Just call Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings for 8 years in IPL © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's whirlwind 40 not out against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Qualifier 1 made the telling difference in the final calculations, as that was enough to guide Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) into the final. They were looking unsteady at one stage, and MI were all over them and even Dhoni before the former India and RPS skipper played one of his champagne knocks to give his side just enough runs to make the difference between victory and defeat.

RPS also became the only the second team to beat MI thrice in one edition of the IPL, the other being Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2014, before they were banned.

Dhoni has the distinction of being a member of all the three playing XIs then for CSK, as he was for RPS in IPL 10.

CSK and MI had running battles right through the eight editions of the IPL till the Chennai outfit was slapped with a two-year ban.

The two sides first met in 2008 where CSK emerged winners. But in a total of 24 matches, MI have emerged winners 13 times to CSK's 11.

Dhoni also was the second-highest run-scorer for CSK against MI, with 488 runs from 18 innings, behind Suresh Raina, who had 557 from 21 knocks.

Sachin Tendulkar led the run-scorers for MI, with 370 runs off 13 innings.

Highlights
  • RPS became only the second team to beat MI thrice in one edition
  • CSK in 2014 had achieved the same feat
  • Pune beat Mumbai to enter finals of IPL season 10 on Tuesday
