IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc, Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways A Day Before Auction

Updated: 19 February 2017 15:34 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc a day ahead of the IPL 2017 player auction

Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the IPL 2017 season. © AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have parted ways with Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc, just a day ahead of the player auction. Starc, who is currently touring India with the Australian Test team, had first played for the Bangalore outfit in the 2014 season. He will not be playing in the upcoming season of the IPL. The player auction will be held in Bangalore on Monday. Following the development, RCB will now get ad additional purse of Rs. 5 crore in Monday's auction, as well as an additional slot for an overseas player.

 "The Royal Challengers Bangalore and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have mutually decided to discontinue their association ahead of the upcoming season of VIVO Indian Premier League 2017 in accordance with Regulation 41 of the IPL Player Regulations," the BCCI said in a release.

"The Bangalore franchise will go into tomorrow's VIVO IPL Player Auction 2017 with an additional purse of INR 5 Crore and an additional slot for overseas player," the Cricket Board added.

RCB now have Rs 17.825 crore (USD 2,660,447 approx.) to spend at the auction.

The left-arm pace bowler was part of the RCB franchise since 2014 but played only two tournaments for them. He missed the entire 2016 season because he was recovering from a foot fracture.

In 2014, he took 14 at 28.71 apiece, with an economy of 7.49, and in 2015 he claimed 20 wickets at 14.55 apiece with an economy of 6.76.

(With inputs from PTI)

