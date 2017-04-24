IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh Achieves Another Landmark, Claims 200th Twenty20 Wicket

Mumbai Indians off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday claimed his 200th Twenty20 wicket and became the 19th bowler in the history to reach the landmark. Bhajji, as he is fondly called, achieved the feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Rising Pune Supergiant when he got rid of opposition captain Steve Smith. The off-spinner also became third Indian to pocket 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Of his 200 wickets, 123 came for his IPL franchise Mumbai, while he grabbed 25 wickets playing for India. Harbhajan, who has 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, has grabbed 4 wickets in the season so far in 7 matches.

Harbhajan, who last played for India against UAE in the Asia Cup T20 in Dhaka in 2016, was named one of the eight ambassadors for ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The tournament will commence from June 1 and will continue till June 18. Harbhajan was a member of the team that jointly won the Champions Trophy 2002 with Sri Lanka.