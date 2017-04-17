 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 17 April 2017 21:00 IST

Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore desperately need points.

IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli-led RCB face Suresh Raina's GL in Rajkot on Tuesday. © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are not in a happy place. The place is at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2017 table. GL have just one win and three losses, while RCB are scratching at the bottom of the barrel with four miserable losses from five matches. Needless to say, both GL skipper Suresh Raina and his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli will be desperate to grab some points when they meet at the Sausrashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

When will GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The GL vs RCB match will be played on April 18.

Where will GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs RCB match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

How do I watch the GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match live?

The GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match online?

The GL vs RCB IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Suresh Kumar Raina Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To Thrilling 4-Wicket Win Over Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To Thrilling 4-Wicket Win Over Delhi Daredevils
IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KXIP: Warner Revives Hyderabad, Puts Them On Course Of Fighting Score vs Punjab
IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KXIP: Warner Revives Hyderabad, Puts Them On Course Of Fighting Score vs Punjab
IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.