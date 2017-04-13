IPL 2017, Captain's Corner: Steve Smith (RPS), Challenging Change

Steve Smith has come a long way in terms of a being performer, inspiration and leader from the time he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2010 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is among a crop of younger captains who have been doing well. This lot includes Virat Kohli and Joe Root as well. Since his captaincy debut for Australia in the second Test match against India at Brisbane, Smith has not halted his flow of runs from his bat. Rain or shine, Smith has always led his side - domestic or national - with full dedication and commitment.

Since 2010, Smith has not been able to stick with a particular team as he was juggled between Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, and currently Rising Pune Supergiant.

Averaging a strike rate of 135.80, Smith has scored 110 runs from two matches for RPS in IPL 10. Looking at his current form as captain, it will be safe to say that he is in his elements and will be a difficult task for his opposition to break his rhythm.

Compare and Contrast: Steve Smith vs MS Dhoni

Steve Smith displayed iron character in the recently-concluded India-Australia Test series that India won 2-1. Though Smith and Co gave a hard time to the hosts, Kohli and gang made sure that India did not succumb to pressure.

MS Dhoni had a terrible start to the RPS campaign as captain last year which led owner Sanjeev Goenka to drop him as skipper and give charge to Smith. Both Dhoni and Smith are great in their respective fields and would be unfair to compare them. With Dhoni having a successful nine years as captaining the national side and the suspended Chennai Super Kings, his fans will be waiting for him to don the yellow jersey next year. As far as Steve Smith and Pune are concerned, Smith has a long way to go and his experience as the captain in IPL may extend his capability as a leader.