 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Captain's Corner: Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Golden Warrior

Updated: 11 April 2017 09:02 IST

Gautam Gambhir smashed his 27th half-century in KKR's first game of Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions to beat Suresh Raina's mark of maximum IPL fifties.

IPL 2017, Captain's Corner: Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Golden Warrior
Gautam Gambhir has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles -- in 2012 and 2014. © BCCI

There was a lot of hue and cry when Gautam Gambhir was selected captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Sourav Ganguly was dropped from the team and every KKR fan was up in arms. However, since Gambhir took the reins, KKR has performed in all their glory since 2011. Finishing fourth in the IPL table in the first year of his captaincy, Gambhir steadily created his fan-base. But it was the victory of 2012 when KKR finally lifted the coveted title by beating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Chennai when Gambhir became KKR's go to man.

Since then, Gambhir has been an epitome of consistency in the IPL averaging a strike rate of 124.13 and counting.

Known for his temper and on-field antics, Gambhir has surprisingly brought a sense of calm to the squad and has led from the front to get his team over the line.

Compare and contrast: Gambhir vs Ganguly

If we are to speak about captains then no doubt Ganguly tops the list. However, something didn't work for him in the IPL journey. Under

Ganguly, KKR never saw the top four of the table which is not the case with Gambhir. Soon after Gambhir was given charge, KKR finished fourth in the table and then there was no looking back for the team.

Gambhir, along with his calmness, brings calculated aggression which helps the team assess the situation and rise up to the occasion.

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Sourav Ganguly Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir became captain of KKR in 2011
  • Sourav Ganguly was KKR's previous captain
  • Gautam Gambhir has led KKR to two IPL titles
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
IPL Highlights, DD vs KKR: Manish Pandey Stars In Kolkata's Thrilling 4-Wicket Win Over Delhi
IPL Highlights, DD vs KKR: Manish Pandey Stars In Kolkata's Thrilling 4-Wicket Win Over Delhi
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.