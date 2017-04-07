 
IPL 2017: Brett Lee 'Bumps Into' Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes A Fanboy

Updated: 07 April 2017 12:34 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee and Kevin Pietersen have been associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for quite a while now.

Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen are in IPL commentary panel while Sachin Tendulkar a is Mumbai Indians mentor. © Brett Lee/Instagram

Even the biggest names in international cricket have favourites and former Australian tearaway Brett Lee is no different. Among his friends on the international circuit is batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a former Indian Premier League (IPL) rival. Lee "bumped into" Tendulkar and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and the result like most meetings nowadays, was a picture which went up on Lee's Instagram page.

"Always great to bump into some old friends @sachintendulkar @kp24 #battles #mates", Lee wrote.

 

Always great to bump into some old friends @sachintendulkar @kp24 #battles #mates

A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58) on

The trio has been associated with the IPL for quite a while now. Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai Indians and is now a mentor with the franchise, has expressed his surprise recently at the fact that the IPL had completed 10 years.

Pietersen is one of the most travelled Twenty20 players in the world. In the IPL alone, he has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.

His current role is on the panel of commentators for IPL 10.

Lee, on the other hand, was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab franchises and is also on the commentary panel now.

Needless to say, all of them have faced off as rivals on the field, either as part of the national teams or IPL franchises.

Now, all hostilities are limited to a little bit of banter and a lot of pictures.

