IPL 2017: As Mumbai Indians Win, Excited Jos Buttler Takes Off His Towel to Celebrate

Mumbai Indians pulled off a sensational one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday to capture their third Indian Premier League title. Big celebrations marked the momentous occasion, as Mumbai became IPL's most successful franchise. All those associate with the franchise - from skipper Rohit Sharma to the owners - were in a delirious mood after the thrilling last-ball win. Interstingly, those celebrations on the pitch was topped by another rather interesting celebration off the pitch. England's Jos Buttler, who had to leave the tournament due to international duty, took the term 'wild celebration' to a new level after the last bowl was bowled.

The wicketkeeper-batsman uploaded a video, which showed his reaction during the final moments of the match. An excited Buttler took off his towel as Pathiv Patel dislodged the bails to seal the win for Mumbai.

The winning moment!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on May 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

The explosive right-hander scored 272 runs in 10 outings for Mumbai at a strike rate of 153.67. Buttler was a key contributor to the MI cause through the tournament.