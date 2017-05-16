IPL 2017: Ahead of SRH Vs KKR Clash, David Warner Takes Time Out To Have Fun With Daughters

IPL 2017 Eliminator is upon us and players from both teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders - decided to take a break ahead of the all-important clash on Tuesday night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. While other players were enjoying the break in their own way, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner decided to spend some time with his daughters - Indi and Ivy. The SRH skipper has been in top form in IPL 2017 and currently the 'Orange Cap' holder -- top run-getter in the tournament -- with 604 runs at an average of 60.40. He already has a century and four fifties to his name this season and will be gunning to add more.

But Tuesday was a day for Warner to take a back seat and enjoy some valuable time with his family. He took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture.

"Back with the little ones in Bangalore. I'm not sure what to make of Ivy's face here. But Indi Rae is one cheeky girl. Takes after her daddy I think ??????. @candywarner1 #family #havetohaveto #cricketlife #travel #lovertheirtops,", read Warner's Instagram caption.

"My view for the last 30mins. Play time ?? #family," Warner wrote while posting another picture on Instagram.

My view for the last 30mins. Play time ?? #family A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 15, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will have to get back to winning ways when they take on defending champions SRH in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

The winner of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.