IPL 2017: Injured Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Camp. Chris Gayle Can't Hide His Joy

Updated: 04 April 2017 11:01 IST

All-rounder Shane Watson will fill Kohli's boots as captain after South Africa's AB de Villiers suffered a back problem. RCB, who have never won the IPL, take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle usually open the RCB batting. © BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in general will have to make do without the batting brilliance of Virat Kohli for the initial period of the tournament. Kohli, who injured his shoulder during the third Test vs Australia, is yet to attain full fitness. Kohli also missed the crucial fourth Test, which India won by 8 wickets at Dharamsala. The 28-year-old's injury will be assessed in the second week of April but he is training hard to get back out in the middle.

The stylish right-hander joined his RCB teammates ahead of the new season and was welcomed in style by Chris Gayle. In a video uploaded by the franchise on Instagram, Kohli can be seen greeting RCB players including million-dollar man Tymal Mills.

 

Just in: Skipper @virat.kohli has joined the Royal Challengers in Bangalore for the #VIVOIPL2017! #PlayBold

All-rounder Shane Watson will fill Kohli's boots as captain after South Africa's AB de Villiers suffered a back problem. RCB, who have never won the IPL, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Christopher Henry Gayle Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was injured during the 3rd Test in Ranchi
  • Kohli's injury will be assessed in April's 2nd week
  • Watson will lead RCB in Kohli's absence
