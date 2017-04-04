IPL 2017: Injured Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Camp. Chris Gayle Can't Hide His Joy

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in general will have to make do without the batting brilliance of Virat Kohli for the initial period of the tournament. Kohli, who injured his shoulder during the third Test vs Australia, is yet to attain full fitness. Kohli also missed the crucial fourth Test, which India won by 8 wickets at Dharamsala. The 28-year-old's injury will be assessed in the second week of April but he is training hard to get back out in the middle.

The stylish right-hander joined his RCB teammates ahead of the new season and was welcomed in style by Chris Gayle. In a video uploaded by the franchise on Instagram, Kohli can be seen greeting RCB players including million-dollar man Tymal Mills.

Just in: Skipper @virat.kohli has joined the Royal Challengers in Bangalore for the #VIVOIPL2017! #PlayBold A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

All-rounder Shane Watson will fill Kohli's boots as captain after South Africa's AB de Villiers suffered a back problem. RCB, who have never won the IPL, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.