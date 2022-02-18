IND vs WI 2022 2nd T20I, Live Score: India face West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The hosts will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors. With debutant Ravi Bishnoi, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer doing exceptionally well in the series opener, which India won by six wickets, the big question is, will Rohit Sharma make any changes to India's playing XI for the second match? He had mentioned after the first T20I that it was unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer had to miss out because the team wanted an extra bowling option. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj are also in the squad. Focus will also be on Virat Kohli, who hasn't been at his best of late. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and force the series into the decider. The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the series opener convincingly despite a few early hiccups and will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the West Indies with a win this evening. It will be interesting to see if India will break their winning combination or not. Toss to follow shortly. Stay tuned for exciting action.