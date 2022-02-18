India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the 2nd T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. India had won the opening T20I clash by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India captain Rohit Sharma could be tempted to go ahead with the same combination that won the opening T20I for Friday's match. In the opening match of the series, India chased down a target of 158 runs with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

Here is India's predicted XI for the second T20I against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma:The skipper made a brisk 40 in the opening T20I and will be keen to give India a similar start on Friday.

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw played a patient knock of 35 that complemented well with Rohit's quickfire 40 and helped provide India stability at the beginning of the chase.

Virat Kohli: The talismanic batter hasn't been in a good run of form and has given away his wicket cheaply on a few occasions in West Indies' ongoing tour. He would like to rectify that situation.

Rishabh Pant:The wicketkeeper-batter can be a dangerous customer on his day but hasn't quite managed a big knock against the West Indies in this bilateral series yet.

Suryakumar Yadav:Suryakumar Yadav showed off his big-hitting ability in the opening T20I and his place in the middle-order looks safe, at least for now.

Venkatesh Iyer:With the ability to bowl alongside his batting capabilities, Venkatesh Iyer can be a lethal weapon in T20 cricket for any side. Skipper Rohit will be keen to get the best out of him.

Deepak Chahar: After raking in the moolah during the recent IPL auction, Deepak Chahar is currently on a high. The pacer will be keen to put in some impressive performances consistently, with the T20 World Cup just months away.

Harshal Patel: Another pacer to earn big in the IPL auction, Harshal Patel is yet another bowler who will be keen to impress ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

Ravi Bishnoi:The youngster was impressive on his debut on Wednesday, picking 2/17 from 4 overs and will hope for similar returns in the second T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar:With question marks being raised over his fitness in recent times, Bhuvneshwar is keen to quell the doubts ahead of the T20 World Cup and next year's ODI World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The experienced spinner went for a few runs in the opening T20I but also got the key wicket of Kyle Mayers. He will look to play a more prominent role on Friday.