India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant In Focus As India Face West Indies

Updated:06 December 2019 17:51 IST

IND vs WI 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: The West Indies will be looking for some payback, having lost 3-0 when India played them last.

IND vs WI T20I Live Score: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has returned to lead the T20I side. © AFP

As India take on West Indies in the first T20 International (T20I) of their three-match series in Hyderabad, it will be a chance for KL Rahul to stake a claim for the opener's slot along with Rohit Sharma, while Rishabh Pant will get another chance to show that he deserves to be on the flight to Australia in October next year for the T20 World Cup. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking for some payback, having lost 3-0 when India played them last. With Virat Kohli back in the T20I squad, having sat out of the series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul will likely move up to the opener's slot along with Rohit Sharma that was left vacant due to Shikhar Dhawan's injury. West Indies will look to bounce back from their 2-1 T20I series defeat to Afghanistan in Lucknow. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st T20I, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • 17:51 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Kohli on what Jadeja brings to the table!

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke the reporters on the even of the first T20I and answered many questions ranging from Rishabh Pant, India's fast bowling attack and what Ravindra Jadeja brings to the table.
  • 17:44 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    BCCI wishes four players on their birthday!

    Today is a special day as four Indian internationals -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nayar -- are celebrating their birthdays. The BCCI took to Twitter to wish them on their special day.
  • 17:41 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Team India's training session!

    The Indian players are all set for the challenge against the two-time world champion West Indies and gave their all in the training sessions before the match.
  • 17:37 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    West Indies look for payback!

    The West Indies suffered a 3-0 loss in the last T20I series when these two sides played in the Caribbean. The visitors are coming off a 1-2 series loss against Afghanistan, while India beat Bangladesh 2-1 in their last T20I series. 
  • 17:24 (IST)Dec 06, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I match between India and West Indies from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. 
