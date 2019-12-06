As India take on West Indies in the first T20 International (T20I) of their three-match series in Hyderabad, it will be a chance for KL Rahul to stake a claim for the opener's slot along with Rohit Sharma, while Rishabh Pant will get another chance to show that he deserves to be on the flight to Australia in October next year for the T20 World Cup. West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking for some payback, having lost 3-0 when India played them last. With Virat Kohli back in the T20I squad, having sat out of the series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul will likely move up to the opener's slot along with Rohit Sharma that was left vacant due to Shikhar Dhawan's injury. West Indies will look to bounce back from their 2-1 T20I series defeat to Afghanistan in Lucknow. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:51 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
Kohli on what Jadeja brings to the table!Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke the reporters on the even of the first T20I and answered many questions ranging from Rishabh Pant, India's fast bowling attack and what Ravindra Jadeja brings to the table.
Captain @imVkohli on what @imjadeja brings to the table #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/84PGRwO1FZ— BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2019
- 17:44 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
BCCI wishes four players on their birthday!Today is a special day as four Indian internationals -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nayar -- are celebrating their birthdays. The BCCI took to Twitter to wish them on their special day.
Birthday wishes for our 4 birthday boys - Happy Birthday @imjadeja @Jaspritbumrah93 @ShreyasIyer15 @karun126 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/WyTheRxoOY— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019
- 17:41 (IST)Dec 06, 2019
Team India's training session!The Indian players are all set for the challenge against the two-time world champion West Indies and gave their all in the training sessions before the match.
In the zone and Ready for Match no.1 #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/hI7l6aJkkn— BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2019